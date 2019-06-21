Sheriff’s Office names suspect in robbery attempt

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they say attempted to rob a convenience store on Thursday night and has released a photograph of him.

The suspect is Abdul Malik Walters, 20, whose last known address is 600 Warwick Mill Road, Lot 17 in Lumberton. Warrants have been issued charging him with attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Walters, armed with a long gun, attempted to rob the One Stop Gas Station located at 4410 Alamac Road outside of Lumberton at about 5:50 p.m. No one was injured.

Walters is believed to have fled in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis that has a dent in the right front quarter panel.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3100, 910-671-3170 or call 911. Walters is considered armed and dangerous.

“This person is believed to be a local and if you know him, have him do the right thing and turn himself in,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “There is no doubt he will be identified shortly. This robbery did not go as he planned, and luckily no one was injured, so it’s best he do the right thing and turn himself in now to avoid any further problems. Cooperation is paramount.”

