Wooten to share her plan with school board on Tuesday

By: Donnie Douglas
LUMBERTON — The superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County on Tuesday night will get her chance to share a cost-reduction plan with the Board of Education.

Mike Smith, the chairman of the board, said the only agenda item on the special meeting is to hear Shanita Wooten’s plan for dealing with a $2 million deficit and steering the system to more secure fiscal footing.

Wooten had hoped to share the plan with the board on May 31 and June 1, but the board canceled special meetings that had been called for that Friday and Saturday. The board on May 29 had renewed about 27 contracts for administrators, ranging from supervisors to principals, that Wooten had suggested terminating.

“She has said we wouldn’t look at her plan, so we want to do that,” Smith said. “That is the whole gist of the meeting.”

Smith said Wooten emailed board members a copy of the plan this weekend for them to review in advance of the meeting. He did not want to give details, but said it contained a variety of proposals, including some that he called “doable,” but didn’t know how quickly they might could be implemented.

Wooten has publicly revealed parts of her plan, which calls for closing four schools and re-configuring the grades in other schools. She also has said that discontinuing the Learning Accelerated Program, which provides a second chance for struggling students to get a high school diploma, would save the system as much as $1 million a year.

Wooten and others have criticized LAP as being nonrigorous, and she said she had spoken with principals about implementing other safety nets for at-risk children. LAP is credited with the county’s dropout rate, which is about the same as the state average. Students in the local school system trail peers across the state on most other education metrics.

Smith said he did not expect any action to be taken during Tuesday’s meeting. He expects all or more of the meeting will be in open session, including the discussion of Wooten’s plan.

The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be at the system’s temporary central office, located at 4320 Kahn Drive. The Robesonian plans to live stream it on Facebook.

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

