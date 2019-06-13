Car a good ‘Fit’ for lucky student

LUMBERTON — The new coronavirus is taking a bite out of local businesses.

Restaurants in particular are reporting a decline in customers and revenue as residents are staying home more out of fear of COVID-19, or to do their part to slow the spread of the virus that rose out of Wuhan, China, late in 2019

“We ain’t really had nobody,” Ralph Clark said Tuesday.

It will get worse after Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that bars and restaurants would be closing, with restaurants allowed only to provide take-out meals and delivery.

Clark is a busboy at the Outback Steakhouse on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton. Business at the restaurant has been poor for three or four days, he said.

“Our sales have dropped considerably,” Jim Wiggins said.

Wiggins, owner of The Wing Company on Kahn Drive in Lumberton, said the store has seen a 25% decrease in business because of the coronavirus.

Adelio Cruz, owner of Adelio’s Restaurant in Lumberton, said he has seen a decrease of 60% in business over the past two weeks. The immediate future is not looking bright.

“I’ll be losing a lot of money the next two weeks,” he said.

As a result of the business slowdown, he closed the restaurant at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, eight hours early, Cruz said. It would cost more money to keep it open and pay his employees than profits would allow.

He will re-evaluate the restaurant’s status in one week before making a decision on whether or not to reopen, Cruz said.

“I’m going to wait it out a week to see what happens, where we’re standing,” he said.

Adelio’s Express, located in Biggs Park Mall, will remain open, he said.

Texas Steakhouse and Saloon, on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, has seen the number of dine-in customers fall by at least half, said Barbara Jones, assistant general manager. Because of that the business has cut back its hours, and more changes will be necessary if the restaurant is to stay in business.

“We will definitely decrease our workforce,” Jones said.

Cooper’s order states restaurants and bars will be closed to sit-down service and limited to take-out or delivery orders starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores are exempt from the order and will remain open. But they too cannot serve sit-down food.

Some local restaurants already had closed their doors to sit-down customers, said Angela Sumner, executive director of the Lumberton Visitors Bureau.

The Wing Company began serving meals curbside to customers in the parking lot at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wiggins said. Take-out meals also were offered.

But Cooper’s order will be felt.

His staff of about 30 employees will be reduced by one-third as it navigates the governor’s restrictions, Wiggins said. But, he will rotate employees on shifts to give them each equal opportunity. He will do his best to take care of employees.

“They’re my family, and I’m only as successful as they let me be,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said he understands the governor’s decision and will follow all regulations and recommendations from local, state and federal health agencies.

“I believe people’s safety has to take precedence over profits,” Wiggins said.

Shonna Locklear, a Texas Steakhouse server and Pembroke resident, had a different opinion Tuesday.

“Oh I hate it,” she said. “I have bills to pay. I got a child to pay for. It sucks.”

Outback customer Seth Harrington, of Lumberton, said Cooper’s order is “probably a smart idea.’

“I feel like he’s trying to be safe. Better being safe than sorry,” said Mary Kelly, a Clarkton resident who was dining Tuesday at Outback Steakhouse.

“I think it’s helpful,” said Mark Meadows, a Golden Corral customer and Lumberton resident. “You have to do what you’ve got to do to get through this.”

Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith questioned the approach.

“My personal opinion about closing bars and restaurants is that it is a shotgun solution, that is we have no issues and may not but the people trying to survive are impacted,” Smith said. “Unemployment benefits assistance will help but never replace work. A localized county approach would be better.”

Cooper’s order also seeks to make it easier for workers who may lose their jobs because of COVID-19 restrictions to obtain unemployment benefits.

Local motels and hotels have yet to be feel the effects of COVID-19, Sumner said.

“Occupancy has been good but as time moves forward and people move to stay home, this could change,” she said.

Local hotels and motels are taking extra steps to clean and sanitize, especially in common areas, such as the lobby, she said.

“Snowbirds traveling I-95 continue to utilize Lumberton in their travels as the halfway point to and from their destinations to home,” Sumner said.

More than 65,000 vehicles travel through Robeson County each day on Interstate 95, the most heavily traveled roadway on the East Coast, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. More than 17,250 vehicles pass through the county each day on Interstate 74.

“The public’s health and safety is priority No. 1, and we hope the aggressive steps taken by the local, state and federal government officials succeed in assisting such an important part of North Carolina’s economy,” Sumner said. “The first workers to feel the impact will be lower wage employees who can least afford to lose their jobs. Some 83% of travel companies are small businesses, and if they can’t afford to keep their business open their employees won’t get paid. We need to address this as quickly as possible.”

There has been no drop in business at the Holiday Inn on Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton, said Tawana Hunt, Guest Care manager

“For us it’s pretty good actually,” Hunt said.

Business is stable at SpringHill Suites on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, said Adrianna Patel, front office manager.

“I’m thinking maybe after the next two weeks, we’re going to have a slow down,” she said.

“Nothing has changed much, thank God,” said Keesha Pattani, owner of Atkinson Inn & Suites on West Fifth Street in Lumberton. “There are still travelers coming, but they seem hesitant.”

Another local industry that is beginning to feel the effects of COVID-19 is agriculture, according to Mac Malloy, Agriculture Agent – Field Crops with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center;

Commodity prices have dropped since the global pandemic struck, which has affected any farmer who had March contracts for delivering grain, he said. Also, some farmers need to take a pesticide exam in order to get a license and all exams have been postponed until after April 14.

“This will prevent them from purchasing restricted use pesticides needed for certain crops,” Malloy said. “Such pesticide products have been critical in the battle against resistant pest populations.”

And there are other potential issues.

“If for some reason logistics are interrupted, it could have significant impacts delaying needed supplies of fuel, lime, fertilizer, chemicals, and seed, especially since we are within a week or two of traditional corn planting,” he said. “Another issue that I’m concerned about is pesticide applicators’ ability to obtain the needed respirators required for use by certain pesticide products.”

In the animal agriculture sector, illnesses at processing facilities with a large workforce could create issues with a backlog of animals on the farm, Malloy said.

“Most of these animals are taken to slaughter based on certain size and/or weight and could create processing challenges later on,” he said. “This will also mean that growers will have to make larger investments in feeding and maintaining the health of the animals.”

The coronavirus continues to force local businesses and government agencies to adjust. Southeastern Health, the Robeson County Public Library, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and the governments of Lumberton and Red Springs all announced changes to their operations or hours on Tuesday.

As of 8:51 a.m. Tuesday there were 40 cases of COVID-19, and no fatalities, in North Carolina, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

No cases have been reported in Robeson County.

As of noon Tuesday, there were 4,226 cases in 49 states the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 75 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States.

Some restaurants in Lumberton already were feeling the business pinch created by COVID-19. That pinch could get harder because of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order banning dining in at restaurants and bars. Malloy Sumner

Cooper orders restaurants, bars close

T.C. Hunter and Jessica Horne Staff writers