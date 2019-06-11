Missing 85-year-old SC woman found OK

By: Staff report
WHITEVILLE — An 85-year-old South Carolina woman who was reported missing on Saturday was found alive near Evergreen on Tuesday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaxie Rogers, of Latta, was found about 11:30 a.m. in a densely wooded area beside the Lumber River, about one-half mile from where her 2008 Buick Lacrosse was found on the 11,000 block of Old Highway 74, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release. Rogers was dehydrated but in good spirits.

Rogers, reported to suffer from a cognitive impairment/disability, was seen driving away from an IGA grocery store in Latta on Saturday. Utility workers found an abandoned vehicle about 8 a.m. on the 11,000 block of Old Highway 74 and contacted law enforcement.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the location and confirmed that the abandoned vehicle belonged to Rogers. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and asked to help search for Rogers. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Tracking and Bloodhound Team was deployed and began searching the area near the vehicle. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also deployed its helicopter to assist with the search.

Also taking part in the search were the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Division of State Parks, Columbus County Emergency Management, Chadbourn Rescue, Evergreen Fire Department, Dillon County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office, and Latta (S.C.) Police Department.

“Utilizing mutual aid quickly saturated the area with searchers, maximizing the search and rescue efforts,” said Jody Greene, Columbus County sheriff. “Because of each of you, Mrs. Rogers is safe and will go home. Great job!”

Staff report