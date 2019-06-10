Crime report

June 10, 2019 robesonian News 0

Mary Hayes reported to the Lumberton Police Department on Friday that someone entered her parked vehicle at Planet Fitness, by breaking the lock, and stole various credit and debit cards. Damage to the lock was valued at $100.

Michael Locklear, an employee at Douglas Mobile Home Movers in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department on Friday that someone broke into the business on Chippewa Street and stole a gray Ford F250, valued at $25,000; a generator, valued at $1,200; a gas-powered air compressor, valued at $1,300; and an assortment of tools, valued at $6,000. The truck was later recovered.

Ahmed Saleh reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery on Norment and Northfield roads in Lumberton.

Michael Bridges-Williams reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon on Carriage Hill Drive in Parkton.

Sara Hunt reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an assault, resulting in a serious injury on Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Zachary Butler, Belyn Road, Rowland; and Gabriel Shipman, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Roberta West, Broad Street, St. Pauls; Saleh Murad Ali Qaid, N.C. 211 West, Red Springs; Bryan Locklear, Saquan Drive, Shannon; Hoke County Public Schools, Graham Road, Lumber Bridge; Jonathan Sundling, Alford Road, St. Pauls.