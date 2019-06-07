Videos sought of fight that led to child’s shooting death

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

RED SPRINGS — As part of an investigation into the shooting death on Wednesday of a 5-year-old child, detectives with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office had already interviewed more than 20 people by Thursday afternoon and had viewed videos of a fight that led the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating additional videos that they believe were recorded to be shared on social media.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, the office is asking anyone who might have video footage or the names of people who were engaged in the confrontation that led to gunfire and the death of Alva Paisley Oxendine to contact the Sheriff’s Office. The number is 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140. Callers do not have to give their name.

Oxendine, who lived on North Hilltop Road in Red Springs, died after being shot while in the back seat of his mother’s vehicle. His brother also was in the vehicle, but was not injured.

According Wilkins, Oxendine was rushed by private vehicle to the Red Springs Police Department, where emergency care was provided until an ambulance took him to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the medical center.

The Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:03 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of a child being shot on the 14000 block of N.C. 72 West. Wilkins said the two groups of people had fought earlier in the day and agreed to meet at the N.C. 72 West location to continue their fight and that is when shots were fired.

The Robesonian has seen one Instagram video that lasted exactly one minute and depicted two women fighting and wrestling in the road while onlookers urged them on.

