Weather postpones tonight’s Alive After 5

June 6, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Alive After 5 event for tonight that was to feature BOUNCE! has been postponed because of the threat of bad weather.

It has been rescheduled for June 27.

BOUNCE! is a high-energy party band from central North Carolina. The band performs a variety of well-known tunes, new and classic, in most genres. Popular songs include “My Girl” by The Temptations, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey and “Happy” by Pharrel.

Liquid Pleasure is scheduled to perform on June 13.

