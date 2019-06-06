Child shot, killed following dispute

LUMBERTON — The Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Fifth Street in Lumberton will be closing in April, according to a company spokesman who said the decision is because the store is not as profitable as expectations.

Phillip Keene, a spokesman in the company’s corporate office in Bentonville, Arkansas, said that the decision will affect about 80 associates, and the company will work with all of them to try to find them jobs with the company that are nearby. The company operates two Supercenters in Robeson County, one in Lumberton and one in Pembroke, as well as two other Neighborhood Markets, one in Lumberton and one in St. Pauls. It also operates an E-Commerce Center off Interstate 95, near Exit 22.

“Each store is subject to an annual review,” Keene said. “Sometimes we have to make tough decisions and that is what is happening here.”

Keene said the store will close by April 3, but said it could close earlier depending on how quickly the stores empties inventory. He did say its pharmacy would remain open until April 3.

A gasoline station that Walmart owns that is on the same property will also close, Keene said.

City Councilman Eric Chavis, whose Precinct 7 includes the store, said he was “stunned” to hear the news Wednesday. The store is an important draw for the community, which has been hard twice by hurricanes, Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018.

“It’s a blow to the community and to the surrounding area as a whole,” Chavis said. “… Everybody’s dreading to see it go.”

He said some people have floated the idea of starting a petition to sway the corporation to keep the store open. He said people in opposition to the store’s closure should call Walmart and voice their concerns.

“Hopefully the corporation will take a second look and reverse the decision,” he said.

The 40,000-square-foot store opened in 2014 at 2503 W. Fifth St. It offers fresh produce, meat and dairy products, bakery and deli items, household supplies, health and beauty aids and the pharmacy.

Keene said that all of the associates will be paid until May 8 unless they are transferred to another Walmart store. He said that among them, those who are “eligible” will also be provided a severance package.

Walmart owns the building, but Keene said there were no immediate plans on what the company would do with it.

