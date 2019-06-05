House can’t defeat veto of born-alive bill

Graham Graham Jones Jones Forest Forest

LUMBERTON — The failure Wednesday of the state House of Representatives to override the governor’s veto of the “born alive” bill drew sharp criticism from members of the chamber who represent Robeson County.

House members voted 67-53 to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, or Senate Bill 359. But 72 yes votes were needed to override the veto. The Senate voted to block Cooper’s veto in April. The bill is now dead.

Every House Republican voted to override. The only Democrats to side with the Republians were Charles Graham, District 47, and Garland Pierce, District 48.

“I voted to override the governor,” said Graham, of Lumberton.

His vote was a reflection of the feelings of his constituents on the issue, Graham said. His constituents urged him to vote to override the veto and protect the lives of babies who survive a late-term abortion. His constituents were concerned about protecting the lives of babies.

“It was a concern to me,” Graham said.

He understands there are few occurrences of late-term abortions in North Carolina, he said. But when a baby survives a late-term abortion attempt the issue, at that time, becomes the survival of a human being.

“I wanted my vote to reflect that I value that baby’s life,” Graham said.

He understands the politics of supporting the governor, and the push from people on the other side of the issue, he said. He respects their views, and a woman’s right to chose.

“And the vote was not about a woman’s right to chose,” Graham said. “It was about saving the life of a child that survived an abortion.”

Senate Bill 359 wasn’t about limiting a woman’s right to chose the life she wants to live or about limiting her medical choices, he said. The bill was about what happens to a child who survives a late-term abortion.

Cooper spokesperson Megan Thorpe issued a statement after the vote.

“It’s important to protect the lives of all children, and laws already exist to protect newborn babies,” she said. “Instead of passing unnecessary legislation for political purposes we need to move on from divisive social issues and focus on the needs of North Carolina families: education, health care and good-paying jobs.”

Rep. Brenden Jones, whose District 48 covers part of Robeson County, voted to override and took to the House floor to speak about saving the bill.

“Today was a sad day for North Carolina,” Jones said.

It’s a shame that the Democrats chose politics over a baby’s life and sided with the governor, the Republican lawmaker said.

“Today was not about a woman’s rights, today was not about abortion, today was about the sanctity of life and giving aid to the living, breathing babies, and we chose not to do that,” Jones said.

He is “very proud” of Graham and Pierce, he said. They stood up and “didn’t let the governor intimidate them,” Jones said.

The state’s lieutenant governor added his voice Wednesday to the chorus of criticism.

“It is a sad day for any state, when elected officials lack the moral and ethical courage to stand for the life of a newborn baby, no matter the circumstance,” said Dan Forest, a Republican.

Graham https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Charles-Graham-1.jpg Graham Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Brenden-Jones-1.jpg Jones Forest https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_danforest-1.jpg Forest

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]