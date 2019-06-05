Stolen car sought after shooting death

June 5, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
Scurlock

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old Lumber Bridge man this morning and for the dead man’s vehicle.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, deputies found Avery Scurlock dead from gunshot wounds when they responded to a call of shots fired on the 100 block of Old Tower Road shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Scurlock’s white 2016 Ford Fusion SE, with license plate number PJD-8161, was missing.

Anyone with information about the death of Scurlock or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

Scurlock
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_avery-scurlock-1.jpgScurlock

Staff report