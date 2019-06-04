One dead as chase ends in fiery crash

June 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

RED SPRINGS — The Highway Patrol is waiting on a positive identification of a person who was killed Monday night when a vehicle that had been fleeing police struck a tree head-on at a speed that was estimated at 100 mph.

According to Highway Patrol Trooper D.P. Tubbs, the dead person was burned so badly that it will be left to the state Medical Examiner’s Office to make a positive identification. Tubbs did say the patrol has a “good idea” who the person is.

A second person, the driver of the 2018 Dodge Challenger, was injured and flown to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Tubbs said the District Attorney’s Office would be consulted on possible charges against Corionta Cooper, 23, of 10771 N.C. 72, Pembroke.

Tubbs said the accident happened on Buie Mill Road about four miles east of Red Springs at 8:21 p.m.

According to Tubbs, Cooper was driving the Dodge west on Buie Hill Road at an estimated speed of 110 mph when it went through a curve and struck a tree, splitting the car in half. He said the right half of the car stayed attached to the tree and a burst into flames, killing the passenger.

He said part of the left half of the car, including the driver’s seat and Cooper, traveled 200 feet and came to rest in a nearby residential yard. Tubbs estimated that the car was traveling 100 mph at impact.

Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe said the department would have no comment as there is an ongoing investigation and referred The Robesonian to the Highway Patrol.

Trooper Tubbs did not know what prompted the chase but said Red Springs police had “lost sight” of the vehicle and quit the chase far in advance of the accident.

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]