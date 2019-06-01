Job fair on Wednesday in Fairmont

March 06, 2020
LUMBERTON — Jeniva Oxendine is once again shopping for a new pharmacy.
The 69-year-old Rowland resident has been driving up Interstate 95 to pick up her medication from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Fifth Street since Fred’s Pharmacy in Fairmont closed in December 2018. Oxendine, like other Walmart shoppers on Friday morning, were trying to understand why the Walmart store would be closing.
She might need a prescription for that.
“When I found out it was going to be closing, I was almost sick to my stomach,” Oxendine said.
She will now travel from her home on U.S. 301, about two miles from Rowland, to another Walmart. There are two Supercenters in Robeson County, in Lumberton and Pembroke, and two other Neighborhood Markets, in Lumberton and St. Pauls.
“If I have to choose one, I’ll have to go to Pembroke,” she said. “… It’s going to be an inconvenience.”
The West Fifth Street store will be closing by April 3 because it is not as profitable as expected, said Phillip Keene, a spokesman for the corporation based in Bentonville, Arkansas. A gasoline station owned by Walmart on the same property will also close, Keene said.
Oxendine was among several customers disappointed at the news.
Kenneth Addison, 60, who lives near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, is confined to a wheelchair, He said the closure will make it harder for handicapped people to travel across town to another Walmart.
“It will just be more difficult to travel to get to the Super Walmart,” Addison said. “I just wish they’d keep it open.”
Other customers questioned the corporate decision.
Sonya McLellan, who lives about a mile from the store, said the store’s parking lot and gas station appear to be busy every day. Both were packed on Friday morning.
“Their parking lots are filled,” McLellan said. “I don’t see how they’re losing customers.”
Fairmont resident Terry McGirt said the store is always crowded when he visits.
“It ain’t making enough money apparently,” he said. “But there ain’t no lack of business.”
Avon Hammonds, who buys gas at the store, was more practical.
“That’s business,” he said. “That’s it in a nutshell.”
Lumberton resident Terry Chavis said he’ll miss the store, but chooses to see a positive coming out of the situation.
“Other businesses will pick up by it closing,” Chavis said of nearby stores.
The decision will affect about 80 associates, and the company will work to try to find them nearby jobs with the company, according to Keene. In addition to the other retail stories in the county, the company operates an E-Commerce Center off Interstate 95, near Exit 22, in the old Sam’s Club building.
Keene said all of the associates will be paid until May 8 unless they are transferred to another Walmart store. He said “eligible” employees will be given a severance package.
The 40,000-square-foot store opened in 2014 at 2503 W. Fifth St. It offers fresh produce, meat and dairy products, bakery and deli items, household supplies, health and beauty aids and the pharmacy.
It serves as a draw for West Lumberton, which has been hit hard by two hurricanes, Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018.
“It’s a blow to the community and to the surrounding area as a whole,” said Councilman Eric Chavis, whose Precinct 7 includes the store.
Walmart owns the building, but there are no immediate plans regarding what the company would do with it, Keene said.
The company also is closing the Walmart Supercenter in Wadesboro on April 3, a decision that will affect as many as 200 employees, according to WSOC-TV.
