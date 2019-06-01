Job fair on Wednesday in Fairmont

LUMBERTON — Music, dancing, chili, health and more chili will be the core of Lumberton’s two-day Rumba on the Lumber festival, which takes off Friday.

“I’m excited,” said Owen Thomas, Robeson Road Runners president. “We’re suppose to have some great weather. I look forward to the community coming out to enjoy this day.”

Festivities begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the kickoff event at Adelio’s Restaurant. The restaurant’s back room will be the site of Allen Orthopedics’ Pasta Party. Partygoers will dine on a meal of Adelio’s own spaghetti while being serenaded by tunes from old Italy played by accordionist Betty Fisher.

The Goldrush Band will then take the stage for the rest of the evening. Dancing shoes may be a requirement for anyone who wants to join the Carolina Shaggers Shag Club out on the dance floor.

Weather will be ideal for running Saturday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and an high temperature in the mid-50s.

Saturday’s Rumba events begin at 9 a.m. with the Southeastern Health 5K and 10K races. Although registration is available on-site, walkers and runners are encouraged to register online at Active.com instead of in person for the races. Search for Rumba on the Lumber once on the website. Registration for either race is $30 and ends Friday at noon. Packet pick up for the 5K and 10K runs will be 7 to 8 a.m. in the tent at Third and Chestnut streets in downtown Lumberton.

On-site registration for the noncompetitive Family Fun Mile is free and runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The run/walk begins at 11 a.m.

The courses begin behind the Robeson County Courthouse on Chestnut Street and snake through Lumberton neighborhoods before returning downtown.

All 5K and 10K participants will receive free entrance to the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What is dubbed as “the best chili cook-off in the Carolinas” pits a variety of local teams against each other to show off their culinary creations. Teams will compete in a variety of prize categories, including Best Tasting, Strangest Ingredient, Spiciest, among others.

Entertainment will be provided by The Pink Slips, and beverages offered by Adam’s Beverage.

The chili competition is staged in the parking lot at West Third and Water streets. The public entrance fee is $5 and includes tasting all the chili offered and three adult beverages for people 21 years old on or before Saturday. All proceeds go to the Lumberton Football Association Youth Recreational League.

Activities for children will be available in the free Kids Zone from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bounce houses, giant slides, a mechanical spinner and a train are among the many activities to be found in the Zone. New this year for children will be the Bicycle Rodeo. The rodeo, which includes a course for children to test out their skills, will be at the Robeson County Courthouse parking lot.

Returning this year will be the free Touch a Truck event. From 2 to 5 p.m., children will have the opportunity to climb on almost 20 different trucks and other vehicles.

Business, craft and food vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lumberton’s own Kendrix Singletary and his band will be performing throughout the day at the plaza.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Rumba_1.jpg

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer