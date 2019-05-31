County could adopt budget Monday

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners goes into its Monday meeting so confident of a 2019-20 budget that will please taxpayers, there is no plan to schedule a special meeting to review it.
The bottom line is County Manager Kellie Blue, who was promoted this year from her job as finance director, has built a $155 million budget with no tax increase, no water rate increase and no increases in other fees. There has not been a county tax increase since 2011.
A resolution to approve the proposed budget is on the agenda for Monday’s board meeting. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and take place in the commissioners’ chamber at the County Administration Building at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The Robesonian will live stream it on Facebook.
The spending plan maintains capital reserves at or above the state mandated 8%, Blue said. Tax collections are running $2 million ahead of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
There has been some public criticism that county reserves in the general fund are too high.
“We can’t calculate what total reserves will be until the close of a fiscal year, once we get a total of all revenue and expenditures to determine balance in all funds,” Blue said Friday. “This is calculated at the end of fiscal year and not at budget time.”
Not nailed down yet is the county’s contribution to the Public Schools of Robeson County. The budget calls for a second annual contribution of nearly $1 million to give teachers an additional 1% supplement.
The schools, which are running a deficit of $2 million, have asked for more.
“We will continue to have discussions amongst the boards,” Blue said. “We don’t want a Band-Aid approach. We would like to see a strategic plan from the Board of Education.”
The school board is expected to look at a plan to streamline expenses during its June 11 meeting.
At least one of the school board’s requests needs no strategic plan. The schools are requesting about $2 million to place a police officer or deputy sheriff at each school.
Four major capital investments are planned by county leaders next year.
A landfill expansion costing $1.5 million will be paid for using funds generated by tipping fees, Blue said. The landfill and county water program are enterprise programs that generate profits to pay for capital expenditures and contribute to the general fund.
“There are limits to the amount of waste that can be buried at the landfill, so when one cell is nearing capacity you have to develop additional cells for dumping,” Blue said.
A $1 million upgrade to install water meters that do not have to be read by a county employee is also planned.
“This is a five-year, phase-in process to replace all water meters,” Blue said. “We will have the capability to read meters remotely and also decrease the percentage of unaccounted water.
“We will pay through water revenue, that is why it is important to have reserves allocated to plan for capital projects such as this. We expect no layoffs.”
The county bought 65 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office, and will finance the purchase over four years at about $1 million per year.
Costs for the $13 million rebuild of the old Southern National Bank building are running on target, Blue said. Construction is expected to be complete by January. The building has been financed with approval from the Local Government Commission.
Several county departments will be transferred to the renovated bank building, which the county obtained from the family of the late Hector MacLean for free, with the $650,000 purchase of the parking lot behind it.
In other business Monday, the commissioners will entertain a request from Century 21 Real Estate to rezone 55 acres near Pembroke for residential use.
The county will hear presentations from the N.C. Forestry Service, the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center, the Agency on Aging and the Easter Piedmont Planning Group on the comprehensive transportation plan.
Four public hearings also are on Monday’s agenda.
