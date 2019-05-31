Wooten angered that board didn’t hear plan

Wooten Wooten

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County on Wednesday gathered for what some members thought would be a night of appeals from 27 contract employees who had been told they were going to be out of work.

But before a single appeal was heard, the board voted 6-5, with Chairman Mike Smith breaking the tie, to renew the contracts and talk Friday and Saturday about other ways to address a $2 million deficit — a decision that has upset Superintendent Shanita Wooten, who said the board did not allow her to present a plan.

Now the Friday and Saturday meetings will not happen, and the path forward remains unclear.

Smith says the board will not revisit the $2 million budget deficit it is facing until June 11, which is the date of its regular monthly meeting.

He rejects the notion that the six board members — Loistine DeFreece, Charles Bullard, Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, Craig Lowry and Linda Emanuel joined Smith — are not supporting Wooten.

“I’d say that’s a false statement,” Smith said. “I’d say some of the board members are trying to micromanage.”

Smith, the longest serving board member, having joined it in 1990, said Wooten has enjoyed more support from the board than any of the superintendents he has worked with previously.

Wooten expressed her frustration in an email to The Robesonian that was sent in response to questions. She said the system had until Saturday, which is June 1, to make a decision on the contracts.

”Why not listen to appeals on Wednesday and Thursday?” she said. “Let me present a cost-savings plan on Friday and Saturday. Decide about contracts after the proposal. Then notify administrators that evening. Some never have and never will be open to a new way of doing things … . There are some on that list that was approved who have had major issues during their time as administrators, directors, supervisors or coordinators. Everyone was given a pass last night. No one is held accountable if they don’t cause problems for certain board members.”

Smith said he would like to see a hiring freeze implemented and that money could be saved through natural attrition, pointing out now is the time of the year administrators retire or leave for other positions. He said that could be a “starting point” in dealing with the budget.

The system is expected soon to forward its budget request to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, which in the past has been done earlier. Smith pointed out that the county says tax collections are up over previous years, and he wondered if perhaps the county could push some of that money in the school system’s direction.

County Manager Kellie Blue has said the county wants to help, but doesn’t want to apply Band-Aids, but instead wants to see a strategic plan from the board. Wooten says she has one.

Wooten said it included closing four schools, reconfiguring grade levels and getting rid of an alternative program for students who have not earned their diploma the traditional way. She suggested the program, called LAP, is not rigorous.

“Students are given credits to graduate but this hurts only the children,” she said. “This was developed by Dr. Emanuel and retirees who are expensive to employ are working there. We worked with high school principals to develop alternatives. This would easily save $1 million a year.”

Smith is well aware that the county school district has drawn the attention of the state Board of Education. He also learned recently that Wooten sent a letter signed by six members of the local school board to the state board asking for help.

“I didn’t know anything about the letter,” said Smith, adding he still doesn’t know which board members signed it.

He said he would welcome help from the state.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” Smith said. “I don’t have a problem with anyone who comes down to give constructive help.”

The issue of state assistance is to be on the agenda for the school board’s June 11 meeting, he said.

At the end of the meeting Wednesday, board members were given an evaluation form to fill out on Wooten, whose contract is through June 2021. She said her contract cannot be bought out until after August, “but I can be fired at anytime.”

“You can serve on board 30 years, work in finance for 20 years, be the board attorney for over 20 years, yet Shanita Wooten ran the system in the ground,” she said. “Despite what the public thinks, some do want to make it better even though they may not be able articulate their ideas. Those that I never thought I would get along with are the very ones who have stepped up to the plate.”

Wooten https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Wooten-Shanita-2.jpg Wooten

School board won’t meet Friday or Saturday

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]