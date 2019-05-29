Accident kills 8-year-old girl

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — An 8-year-old girl has become the fourth person to die in five days on Robeson County roads.

According to a report by Trooper A.M. Humphrey of the state Highway Patrol, the child was killed on Tuesday when she was ejected from a vehicle that was being driven by her mother. The child’s name was not available.

According to the report, Tabitha Britt, 30, of Lumberton, was driving south on Dewey Road in a Chevrolet pickup truck when she ran a stop sign and tried to make a left-hand turn onto Wilton Drive. The vehicle exited the road to the right, Britt overcorrected, and the truck overturned, according to the report.

The child, who was not properly restrained according to the report, was ejected and died at the scene.

Britt told The Robesonian that she lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a dog that ran in front of her, and did not run a stop sign. She said the vehicle flipped three times.

Britt suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. She and her daughter were the only people in the vehicle.

The accident happened at 6:37 p.m. in the Long Branch community, east of Lumberton.

The Highway Patrol will consult with the District Attorney’s Office about the possibility of charges being filed.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old Maxton woman was found dead inside her car after it ran off Recreation Center Road and plunged into a canal near the Lumbee Tribe’s Cultural Center. Later that day a 20-year-old Lumberton man and an 18-year-old Fairmont resident were killed in a dirt-bike racing accident on Biggs Road.

