Teen accused of drug crimes

LUMBERTON — A property off East Fifth Street is not the place for a proposed 72-unit public housing complex, says one council member who plans to speak against it during Wednesday’s Lumberton City Council meeting.

Karen Higley has some allies in that effort, including a county commissioner.

The East Fifth Street site does not have city water and sewer service, said Higley, in whose Precinct 4 the proposed complex would be built. It is in an area that is prone to flooding and would need to be raised, she said. Doing that would necessitate construction of a drainage pond, otherwise rainwater would flow toward neighboring houses and even across the street to other businesses and residences.

“I haven’t seen a plan for a drainage pond,” she said.

When City Council meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, it is to take up a rezoning request from the Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton that would clear the way for construction of the complex. The request was approved by the city Planning Board on Feb. 18 in an 8 to 1 vote. The complex would be built on 9.73 acres of land at 2440 E. Fifth St., or N.C. 211, at an estimated cost of $12.8 million.

Adrian Lowery, director of the Housing Authority, spoke in favor of the project at the Planning Board meeting. He could not be reached for this story.

Lowery said last week that the complex is being built to replace 42 units at Hilton Heights, and 30 at Meyers Park that were lost to flooding generated by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. It will be modern and have quality housing. The complex would have 16 one-bedroom units, 16 three-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units.

And an additional step would be taken to enhance the safety of residents, he said.

“One unit will be designated for rent by a Lumberton police officer or a deputy,” Lowery said.

The flooding issue and the need to run city water and sewer into the site are not the only issues Higley has with the project.

There is also the question of where the young children in the complex would go to school, Higley said. The neighborhood elementary school, Janie C. Hargrave, was closed as part of the Public Schools of Robeson County’s closure and consolidation plan to reduce costs.

“This would mean any grade-school children would have to be bused out to schools in other precincts,” she said. “This could possibly add additional bus routes, causing schedule changes for children already in the community, meaning earlier pick up and drop off and longer wait times for the children to have to stand outside in the area.”

Then there is the traffic issue, which would be exacerbated by the number of vehicles owned by the complex’s residents.

“Adding this much traffic to Highway 211, even with a turn lane is not what we need,” Higley said. “This road has a lot of traffic already, 18-wheelers along with usual traffic.”

Beach traffic during the spring and summer makes the traffic problem even worse, she said.

“That is a busy, busy intersection,” said Higley, who lives near where the complex would be built.

The councilwoman also has an issue with what happened in the Planning Board meeting.

“I’m really surprised that the Planning Board actually recommended to approve this rezone when our community had multiple speakers against this, and we had at least 20 to 25 of our community to come and have a show of hands against this and they had very few for a show of hands for this,” she said.

There were more like 40 people at the meeting to oppose the complex, said Mitch Prevatte, a 60-year-old trucker who lives across a canal at the back edge of the Housing Authority’s Eastwood Terrace complex. There were only about a dozen people at the meeting to back the housing proposal, and almost all of them were Housing Authority employees.

Prevatte said his concern is that the proposed complex will become like Eastwood Terrace.

During his years of living behind Eastwood Terrace, he said he saw plenty of crime. He’s not seen the inside of any of the units but said the exterior of the buildings and the grounds are poorly maintained.

A chain link fence was erected at the edge of the canal, he said. But it was torn up, possibly by complex residents who traverse his property to get to neighboring streets. He was told by Housing Authority officials that the fence had to be taken down because its poor condition was causing them to lose inspection points.

Prevatte plans to be at the Wednesday meeting, and he plans to present a petition with names of people opposed. There is an online petition and at least one other physical petition against building the complex is being circulated around the city.

He doesn’t like the 11 a.m. time.

Higley said she hopes council table the housing complex discussion until April’s regular meeting, which would take place at 6 p.m. She said that would better allow people to come to the meeting and be heard.

County Commissioner Tom Taylor was at the Planning Board meeting.

“Because it affects my community,” he said. “I live in that area.”

He also has relatives who live there, one of whom owns land on which sits his house, another family member’s house and four or five rental properties. The idea was to create a space so other houses and businesses could not be built near him.

“And now they want to build 72 units on top of him,” Taylor said.

During the meeting he saw the 40 or so people who were there to oppose the project. He also saw the dozen or so people who were there in favor.

About three of the backers live in the area, the rest were Housing Authority employees, Taylor said. The employees shouldn’t have been allowed to raise their hands when the Planning Board asked who in the audience was in favor of the project.

“If it was in their neighborhood they would have been on the other side of the table. They would have been against it,” Taylor said.

Taylor expressed the same concerns as Higley about where the children in the complex will go to school and about increased traffic on an already busy two-lane road. And like Higley, he’s not against finding housing for people, but, like Higley, he favors taking the money and rebuilding and renovating homes in South and West Lumberton so people can return to their neighborhoods.

“We’re not against it,” Taylor said. “It’s about putting people where they want to live.”

Higley said she is not against providing housing for the people who need it.

“They really need someplace to live,” Higley said.

City Councilman John Cantey, whose Precinct 5 includes much of South Lumberton, is willing to entertain the notion of redirecting the money for the housing complex toward that area. South Lumberton lost a lot of residents to hurricanes Matthew and Florence who have not been able to return.

“Yes, well for now I don’t want to speak out of turn until I hear what the City of Lumberton Housing Authority has to say,” he said.

Lumberton resident Mitchell Prevatte and Commissioner Tom Taylor talk about property at 2440 E. Fifth St., or N.C. 211, that could be home to 72 housing units if approved by City Council on Wednesday. Both expressed concern with the project because of the area's susceptibility to flooding among other reasons.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor