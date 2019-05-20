Repair work closed section of Barker Ten Mile Road

LUMBERTON — With Robeson County’s new dangerous dog ordinance just weeks old, the county Department of Public Health’s Animal Control program is working to put some bite in it.

“Going forward, we will be surveying high density housing areas, including mobile home parks, to look for stray and unvaccinated dogs and the number of animals in the homes,” said Bill Smith, director of the Health Department, which includes Animal Control.

The new ordinance, which became effective on Feb. 1, has gotten off to a slow start because of bad weather and a manpower shortage, Smith said.

“We’re down one of our three Animal Control officers,” Smith said. “We’ll be back up to speed soon.”

The officers will work from a list of existing complaints. Twenty pit bulls, that were roaming at large, were taken to the animal shelter from two locations in western Robeson County in late January.

“These were not dangerous dogs,” Smith said. “They were roaming the area, so they had to be taken in.”

If a dog that has bitten someone or threatened people and is declared a “dangerous dog,” the new ordinance comes into play.

“To return a dog to its owner, the owner will have to obtain $100,000 in liability insurance; build a pen with a cement floor and other specifications; have the animal spayed or neutered; and the dog will have to be kept under control with a leash and muzzle when out of the pen,” Smith said. “There is an appeals board.”

With additional responsibility, comes the need for additional resources. The Health Department will request additional staff and equipment in its 2020-21 budget, at an estimated cost of $120,000, Smith said.

A dog and cat license fee of $10 per animal goes into effect on July 1. The fee is designed to offset the additional costs of enforcement.

The ordinance will “change the culture” of dog ownership in the county, said Gary Locklear, former interim county attorney. Locklear and a citizen committee worked on the ordinance over a period of at least six months and held a public hearing in October 2019.

“There will be pushback if an animal is determined to be dangerous,” Locklear said at the time of the ordinance’s passage on Dec. 2, 2019. “The rules are so tough that owners are likely to give up their animal.”

An important aspect of the ordinance is that it is not breed specific, he said.

“We’re not calling out pit bull dogs or Rottweilers,” Locklear said.

County Commissioner David Edge is a vocal supporter of the new ordinance.

“This is a good ordinance,” he said. “I commend the attorney for his work.

“We’re spending a lot of money to take care of animals in the county. I don’t think $10 is too much to ask.”

County officials are hoping dog owners will take heed of the new ordinance and keep their animals under control. County commissioners, who passed the ordinance unanimously, said it will make the county a safer place.

Two well-publicized deaths, one of a child and one of a senior citizen, helped push the county into updating its dog ordinance.

On Dec. 10, 2018, 73-year-old Esta Currier, who lived on the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road, and two children were attacked by four Rottweilers. Currier died at the scene, and the two children suffered injuries that required surgeries.

When deputies arrived, they shot and killed the dogs in self-defense.

In January 2016, 7-year-old Talen Nathan West and 8-year-old Jaylen Ray West were attacked by a pit bull at at home on the 2400 block of Odum Road in Lumberton. Talen died of the injuries inflicted by the dog. Jaylen suffered bites to his lower body but survived the attack.

Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Smith-bill-3.jpg Smith

Scott Bigelow Staff writer