Repair work closed section of Barker Ten Mile Road

May 20, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Barker Ten Mile Road near St. Pauls will be closed through Friday so a pipe beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The replacement project started at 7:05 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Construction times are to be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The section of road will be closed to traffic from both directions.

The detour is Martin Road to Tolarsville Road to Butler Farm Road and back to Barker Ten Mile Road.

