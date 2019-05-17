Death sought in Hania case

Aguilar Aguilar McLellan McLellan Scott Scott

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s district attorney will seek the death penalty against the man accused of kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old Lumberton girl.

Matt Scott told The Robesonian Friday that the trial of Michael Ray McLellan, of Fairmont, would be a capital case.

McLellan faces 10 felony charges in the death of Hania Aguilar. Those charges are first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree forced sex offense, statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, abduction of a child, concealing the death of a child and larceny of a motor vehicle.

A grand jury seated in the Robeson County Courthouse in Lumberton indicted McLellan on all 10 charges on May 6, according to information from the District Attorney’s Office. All grand jury hearings are closed to the public.

McLellan’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 3 in Superior Court in Lumberton. It will be an administrative hearing in which a court date may be scheduled and the attorneys may discuss procedural matters.

Aguilar was kidnapped about 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 5 when she went to start her aunt’s Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle parked outside their home in Rosewood Mobile Home Park on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. Aguilar’s cousin saw the incident and told law enforcement that a black man, wearing dark clothing and a yellow bandana on his face, approached the girl, forced her into the SUV and drove away.

Her disappearance gripped Robeson County residents with sorrow and fear about what might have happened to the teenager and sparked many gestures of support for the teenager’s family. Dozens of local, state and federal law enforcement personnel were involved in the effort to find her. The story of her disappearance and the search for her became national news.

Aguilar’s body was found Nov. 27 in a small pond off Wiregrass Road in Orrum. An autopsy revealed she had been raped and likely died from strangulation.

The last person executed in North Carolina was Samuel Flippen, who was put to death Aug. 18, 2006, for the murder of his 2-year-old stepdaughter, according to multiple online sources.

There has essentially been an unofficial moratorium on executions in North Carolina because of legal challenges calling the process brutal, and many district attorneys electing not to pursue the death penalty.

