Audiences of all ages will enjoy the ‘explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique’ performance

PEMBROKE — It’s not too early to start preparing for the returning rhythmic dancing and choreographed creativity of “STOMP,” which returns to the UNCP campus on Feb. 5.

Called an explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique stage performance, “STOMP”is an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps and more — to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe reported, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.”

More reviews:

“STOMP is as crisp and exuberant as if it had opened yesterday.” — The New York Times “STOMP has a beat that just won’t quit!” — San Francisco Chronicle “Electrifying! Triumphs in the infinite variety of the human experience.” — Los Angeles Times

“A phenomenal show! Bashing, crashing, smashing, swishing, banging and kicking – a joyous invention!” — Chicago Tribune