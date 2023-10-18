One recent morning as I wiped the sleep from my eyes and sipped my coffee, I became unwittingly aware that the morning light had grown dimmer. The early day sunlight that accentuated the weeks leading to now was gone, almost as if it had abruptly stopped. The cool breeze that swept through my window was welcome, but with it came the reminder that summer too had passed.

On my porch, the flowers I bought in the spring and nurtured through the summer began to fade. I enjoyed watching their colorful leaves blossom and grow through the blazing hot days, and now become noticeably smaller, withered, and prepared to say goodbye.

I’m old enough and I’ve done this enough to know that there is nothing unusual about what I’ve described. That is the nature of time. Here one minute, full of life, and then gone the next.

The first item that came up in my newsfeed that morning was an announcement that Aerosmith, who had recently announced their 50th anniversary farewell concert tour, had postponed because of damage Steven Tyler suffered to his vocal cords. Bruce Springsteen postponed his tour due to health issues. Earlier this year we lost Tina Turner, Jeff Beck, Gordon Lightfoot, and Tony Bennett among others. And a number of other classic bands including Foreigner, KISS, the Eagles said they would call it quits this year. Sadly, we have reached the end of an era.

Everything has a season, and everything comes to an end. Our favorite bands won’t play forever, the flowers must die, and at some time, the party ends, the show is over, and we all must go home. And some of us can say “I may be old, but I saw all the good bands.”

Autumn is my favorite time of year. It is the twilight of summer and it’s also a time for reflection. Whether I’m at the county fair or just sitting on my porch watching the leaves fall, it is a peaceful time to remember what has passed and the place where I find myself in the present.

Nothing lasts forever. And that’s one reason why we should purposefully make memories now. Spend time with your loved ones and go see your favorite bands before they announce their farewells.

In some ways, autumn is truly a time for goodbyes, but if we pay attention, it also teaches us lessons. It teaches us to appreciate the beauty around us. Often our lives are so busy that we don’t stop to smell the roses, as the expression says, or to appreciate the brilliant colors of the season.

Fall teaches us to let go. The zenith of fall leaf colors will last but a few short weeks. It is quite a beautiful display, but you only get a small window to enjoy it. I’ve taken lots of photos and I have even stuffed autumn leaves into binders to desperately hold on to them. It isn’t the same. We have but a short time to enjoy the season, and just like our favorite bands, it won’t last forever, so enjoy it.

Autumn teaches us to live in grace and to embrace change. Like spring plants and even our favorite bands and artists, we are all aging. For me, fall leaves are their most beautiful in their last days. Youth does not always equate to beauty, and we too should realize that our grey hair and facial creases are equally beautiful. Fall teaches us to embrace the changes within us.

I hope you will slow down long enough to enjoy the fleeting beauty of the season. Even if it’s not your favorite season, there’s still a lot to enjoy in the moment.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. He can be reached at [email protected].