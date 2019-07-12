Sharon Jones takes home Senior Miss Lumbee crown

Next week our nation will celebrate Thanksgiving. It’s a time to count our blessings, to reflect on them and to appreciate them. In our lives there are often blessings we never consider until years later when we stop to think about the impact they’ve had on us.

I want to dedicate this month’s column to art teachers — and one in particular, the late Clyde H. Jacobs, who served countless students in Robeson County during his tenure. We lost Mr. Jacobs last month, and I never got to tell him personally, although at some point I’m sure I informally told him … but Mr. Jacobs made a difference for me, and like many, I didn’t realize the blessing for many years to come.

As a high school junior I was enrolled in Mr. Jacobs’ Art 1 class that met in the afternoons. At my table were two other young men — David Hester and Chris Williamson — and three young ladies — Melanie Horne, Donna Wittington and Kimberly Wilson. I still have a picture of us together, which makes the annual “anniversary” rounds on Facebook. Always remember: Photographs grow in value throughout the years, and this one certainly has, although when we took it, we couldn’t comprehend the value it would have 30 years later.

My classmates have all grown up and are doing very well. I think I’m the only one in the bunch who pretends to hide behind the moniker of “artist,” but we all learned art and so much more. When Mr. Jacobs passed on Oct. 24, I posted on my Facebook page a couple of days later after hearing the news. David Hester commented on the post and said that he never entered Mr. Jacobs’ class with art talent or a desire to make art. However, he left the class with a greater appreciation for art, something that is now very dear to him.

Somewhere in a trunk of other sentimental items I’ve saved over the years are some of the drawings I did in Mr. Jacobs’ art class. I didn’t keep them because I expected to retire from their sale to a rich collector. I saved them because of the work I put into them — the work WE put into them. I remember Mr. Jacobs standing over my shoulder giving me feedback, critiquing my portraits and still lifes, encouraging me to define the eyes, feather out the backgrounds and smudge the pencil lines to affect shadows. They are still good drawings, but the thanks goes to Mr. Jacobs.

I’m thankful for the art lessons. As I’m always telling college students, the objective of art classes is not to make everyone an artist but to instill an appreciation for art in the world around them. Mr. Jacobs’ art lessons stayed with me. I’m more thankful, however, for the friendships I made over pastels, acrylics and India ink (one day I was teasing Donna and she stabbed me in the finger, leaving a dot of ink under my fingernail, which is still visible today). Seven years ago, my wife and I lost our only son, and while we were in the hospital, it was constant messages from Donna and Kimberly that kept me strong. David Hester has been my neighbor for more than 10 years, and I still keep in touch with Chris and Melanie — occasionally seeing one of them in person. Mr. Jacobs’ art class is a frequent conversation starter. “Remember that time in Mr. Jacobs’ class when …”

Everyone who ever knew Clyde Jacobs will tell you what a generous and thoughtful teacher and man he was, but I must add that he was also patient. His patience was a gift that none of my classmates nor I could ever see. As an educator, I can now appreciate his patience. You see, I spent a lot of time talking, joking, laughing, playing and flirting with Donna, Kim and Melanie (reference back to the India ink stabbing). Like many teenagers, I was unfocused, a little rowdy, and in need of direction. In his infinite wisdom and foresight, Mr. Jacobs was patient. Instead of breaking us apart, sending me/us to the principal’s office or scolding us for not paying attention, he was patient. He guided us gently, he instilled in us the lessons of art — and most importantly the appreciation for art — and through it all he was patient.

According to what I’ve seen on his Facebook page, he’d lost his wife, had some health issues and certainly endured some hardship. But otherwise, he didn’t complain, he wasn’t bitter… and he was still patient. His lessons as a teacher and a man did not fall on deaf ears. In the wake of his passing, more students than just myself have come out to express their grief but most of all their thankfulness.

As an advocate for the arts, I can tell you that Clyde Jacobs was a champion. Not everyone is going to be an artist, but a good art teacher can help anyone see like an artist and appreciate the beauty around them. Art teachers help us learn how to express ourselves, and if they’re really good art teachers like Clyde Jacobs, they instill in their students values that are worth more than high-paying jobs and material things. They teach us about the beauty of art and the art of patience.

Thank you Mr. Jacobs and all the other teachers — we appreciate you.

James Bass Contributing columnist