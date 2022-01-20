HISTORICAL MARKER SPOTLIGHT

“JOHN WILLIS. Founder of Lumberton, captain in Revolution, later brigadier general; member of legislature, conventions of 1788, ’89. Plantation was here.”

According to a report by local historian Blake Tyner, John Willis, born in 1756 to parents Daniel Willis and Elizabeth Moore, grew up on Saddletree Swamp during pre-Revolutionary War America.

After rising to the rank of captain during the Revolutionary War — then colonel and later general in the post-war militia, Willis amassed a 500-acre plantation, “Red Bluff Plantation,” along the Lumber River, according to Tyner’s report.

In 1787, Willis donated 170-acres for the creation of the county seat of newly created Robeson County.

“The town of Lumberton received official recognition from the legislature on November 3, 1788,” Tyner states in his historical report. “It was not until 1852 that the town was incorporated into a municipality.”

THIS WEEK IN HISTORY

Robeson County: Jan. 19, 1922. Light snow fell here last night. Winter has arrived. While the weather has been one degree colder here twice this winter than during the present cold snap, it was not so prolonged and was not accompanied by sleet and snow. Source: The Robesonian

North Carolina: On Jan. 23, 1950, after a 14-year hiatus, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse once again shone its beacon over the Atlantic Ocean to warn mariners of the dangers of Diamond Shoals. The 208-foot tower had been abandoned because of the encroaching sea. Source: NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

United States: On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Roe v. Wade decision, declared a nationwide constitutional right to abortion. Source: Associated Press.

This report is compiled by David Kennard, [email protected]