The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a statement for anyone planning to travel for the holidays.

Officials said it’s important to be up to date on recommended routine vaccines prior to travel, including Flu, RSV and COVID-19.

What are “routine vaccines”?

Routine vaccines are those recommended for everyone in the United States, depending on age and vaccine history. Most people think of these as childhood vaccines that you get before starting school, but but there are also routine vaccines for adolescents and adults.

Why are routine vaccines important for travelers?

Because most U.S. children get routine vaccines, many vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps, or chickenpox, are not common in the United States. If you are not vaccinated, international travel increases your chances of getting and spreading diseases that are not common in the United Sates. Popular destinations, including Europe, still have outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Make sure you are up-to-date on all of your routine vaccines. Routine vaccinations protect you from infectious diseases such as measles that can spread quickly in groups of unvaccinated people. Many diseases prevented by routine vaccination are not common in the United States but are still common in other countries.

Check CDC’s destination page — https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/list — for travel health information. Check CDC’s webpage for your destination to see what vaccines or medicines you may need and what diseases or health risks are a concern at your destination.

Make an appointment with your healthcare provider or a travel health specialist that takes place at least one month before you leave. They can help you get destination-specific vaccines, medicines, and information. Discussing your health concerns, itinerary, and planned activities with your provider allows them to give more specific advice and recommendations.

What routine vaccines do I need?

The routine vaccines you need before travel may depend on your age, health, and vaccine history. You may need to get an accelerated dose of a vaccine or a booster dose before traveling.

Routine vaccinations related to travel may include the following:

COVID-19

Chickenpox (Varicella)

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Influenza

Measles, mumps, Rubella

Meningococcal

Pneumococcal

Polio

Rotavirus

Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis

Shingles (Zoster)