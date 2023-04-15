Day of Giving means big donation to Foundation

LUMBERTON — The UNC Health Southeastern Foundation received $15,000 as a result of Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving.

Customers were invited to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs of Lumberton on March 29 to buy a meal, with 100% of the day’s sales being donated to the Foundation, according to UNC Health Southeastern. The restaurant also collected general donations and offered customers the opportunity to round up their totals for the Foundation throughout the month of March.

“What a day it was on Wednesday’s Day of Giving, with close to 400 total transactions and approximately 1,200 sandwiches made to support UNC Health Southeastern Foundation,” owner Daniel Terracciano said.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities, according to the restaurant chain. In each market, restaurant owners select charities that support local neighborhoods and build a stronger community. This March, Jersey Mike’s hoped to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. This year, Jersey Mike’s Subs, its customers, and nonprofit supporters exceeded their goal and raised more than $21 million for more than 200 local charities nationwide.

“We are so thankful for the support of the Jersey Mike’s Subs of Lumberton owners, Jamie and Daniel Terracciano, and their amazing team,” said Sissy Grantham, UNC Health Southeastern Foundation executive director. “We are grateful to our UNC Health Southeastern teammates, board members, donors, local businesses, and customers who supported UNC Health Southeastern to advance healthcare in our community.”

“Thank you to everyone who donated during the Month of Giving and to those who placed an order on the Day of Giving,” said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president/CEO. “This community support would not have been possible without local leadership like that of Daniel and Jamie Terracciano. We appreciate their support of local healthcare and endeavors to support a community resource established to provide good for all.”