FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health has relaxed its masking guidelines for patients, visitors and staff, according to the health system.

The policy changes that went into effect Friday are a reflection of current local health statistics, according to a Cape Fear Valley Health release.

“The health system continues to affirm that masks are an effective tool to fight the spread of respiratory illnesses and other airborne viruses, therefore surgical masks, KN-95 or N-95 masks are allowed in any area that staff, visitors or patients choose to wear one,” the release reads in part.

The health system also is adjusting the visitation guidelines for patients in Emergency departments and ExpressCare locations.

“Masking and visitation policies are frequently assessed and may change again in response to local health trends in the future,” the release reads in part.

Cape Fear Valley Health will no longer routinely require masks for most patients, visitors and staff, except in the following areas and/or situations.

Masks are still required for:

— Respiratory Illness: Patients who have respiratory symptoms as well as the staff treating them and their visitors will be required to wear a mask. Visitors who have respiratory symptoms are encouraged to avoid visitation, but if they need to come to a Cape Fear Valley facility, they will be required to wear a mask. Masks for patients and visitors will be provided by the health system upon request. Hospital patients who require masking precautions inside their room for staff and visitors will have a sign on their door, like other isolation warnings and requirements commonly used in hospitals.

— Immunocompromised Patients and the Cancer Center: Patients who are immunocompromised, whether in the Cancer Center or throughout the facility, and the staff treating them, and their visitors, will be required to wear a mask. Masks for patients and visitors will be provided by the health system upon request. Patients within the hospital who require masking precautions inside their room for staff and visitors will have a sign on their door, like other isolation warnings and requirements commonly used in hospitals.

— ED Waiting Room and Triage: Patients, visitors and staff in the waiting rooms of an Emergency Department or ExpressCare, as well as those units’ triage areas, will be required to wear at least a surgical mask. Masks will no longer be required for ED or ExpressCare patients after they are placed in a room and have been assessed to not need mask precautions because the patient does not present with a respiratory illness and is not immunocompromised.

— Intensive Care Unit, PICU and NICU: Masking will still be required for patients, staff and visitors in all ICUs because of the highly vulnerable nature of these patients.

— Unvaccinated Employees: In compliance with current guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, staff who have been exempted from the health system’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement and remain unvaccinated continue to be required to wear an N-95 mask or better.

— Visitation Update: Patients in an Emergency Department or ExpressCare who are 65 years old or older, or who are cognitively impaired, regardless of age, may have one visitor at a time with them in the waiting area. The visitor in this area can switch between different people, but only one at a time. Previous guidelines restricted this to only patients who required assistance because of physical or mental impairment. All other ED or ExpressCare patients may have one visitor when they are placed in a private treatment room.

The full visitation policy can be found online at https://www.capefearvalley.com/visit.