DEAR DR. ROACH: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid-5%; the last showed 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.

Should I perhaps ask him to change those medications because of my blood sugar? I am concerned about issues with the thiazide and the statin. — P.R.

ANSWER: There isn’t a conflict. You are absolutely right that both simvastatin (like all statins) and HCTZ (like all thiazides) increase blood sugar and the risk of diabetes. The risk, however, is small. For thiazides, the risk of high blood sugar seems tied to potassium levels — the lower the potassium, the higher the risk of diabetes. Interestingly, the losartan in combination with the HCTZ you are taking tend to raise potassium levels, so that combination may have a lower risk of worsening blood sugar levels than taking HCTZ alone. You are already taking the smallest effective dose of thiazide.

The risk of statins seems greater in higher doses and with more potent statins, like atorvastatin and rosuvastatin; however, the risk is still small. About one person in 100 treated with a high-dose intensive statin, such as 40 mg of atorvastatin for five years, would be expected to get diabetes, while a dosage of 20 mg of simvastatin would be expected to have an even lower risk.

The conflict isn’t whether the increased risk exists (it does), but whether the treatments to prevent heart attack and stroke are worth the increased risk. For nearly all people, the benefit of keeping blood pressure and cholesterol under control greatly outweighs the small increased risk of diabetes.

Given your normal A1C level, I would say your risk is low, and I do not generally recommend changing treatment based on your concern over blood sugar.

Liver nodule

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old man who recently had an ultrasound of my kidney to rule out any kidney stones. The utlrasound was negative for stones, but the radiologist noted a 2.3-cm echogenic nodule in the right lobe of my liver. The final impression was an incidental hemangioma in the liver. I was concerned, so I received an AFP (alfa-fetoprotein) test, which came back at 1.8 ng/mL.

Is an echogenic nodule/incidental hemangioma a reason to have further testing? — M.S.

ANSWER: Sensitive imaging studies, especially CT scans and MRIs, often reveal abnormalities that lead to a quandary of whether to get additional testing. For a mass found in the liver by ultrasound, if it is less than 3 cm and meets the radiologic criteria for a hemangioma, no further testing needs to be done in people at low risk for liver cancer (such as people with hepatitis C or cirrhosis). As long as these hemangiomas cause no symptoms, they do not get treated.

The alfa-fetoprotein test is a blood test that, when producing abnormally high results, helps signify several types of cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (classic liver cancer) as well as germ cell tumors (cancers of the reproductive cells, which usually occur in the gonads but can occur in the liver or elsewhere in the body). Your level is normal and not concerning.

Vitamin Toxicity

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with vitamin D toxicity, according to the blood work from a month ago — my result was 122 ng/mL. I was taking high doses of vitamin D3 in pill form (15,000 IU a day for three years) bought from a drugstore. I have stopped taking it, but I need to know how long it will take to have a normal amount in my body. (Weeks, months?) Can you shed any light on this question? I would like to take it again when my level comes down, but in a lower amount. Also, by any chance, would the high amount of D3 in my system have any correlation to a diagnosis of stenosis of the aortic valve? — C.I.

ANSWER: Vitamin D toxicity is not common. I have seen one case in my career requiring hospitalization, due to a very high elevation of the blood calcium level. Vitamin D increases absorption of calcium from food through the intestines.

In addition, calcium can come out of bones in people with very high levels of vitamin D. With high vitamin D levels, calcium levels can also become dangerously high. Common symptoms of very high calcium levels include constipation, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness, kidney stones, and neurological symptoms, including poor concentration and fatigue. These symptoms tend to happen at levels higher than yours, above 150 ng/mL. Years of high calcium levels can absolutely cause existing heart valve disease to worsen quickly.

In cases of acute intoxication from vitamin D, available treatments include steroids and pamidronate (an injectable medicine similar to alendronate and other drugs used to treat osteoporosis), which can quickly bring the calcium levels back down to normal.

Without this kind of intervention, a vitamin D level will still come down on its own, only more gradually. Vitamin D3 is removed slowly from the body, because it can go into fat tissue. It takes about two months for half the excess to be removed from the body, but because the active forms are removed more quickly, toxicity from excess vitamin D3 usually only lasts for weeks, not months. Still, you are likely not to need any vitamin D for many months, and if you do take it again, do not exceed the safe dose of 5,000 IU a day. I recommend you also get your blood levels tested. Recent studies have questioned the benefit of supplemental vitamin D for most people, although some people, such as those with osteoporosis and low vitamin D levels, probably still benefit.

I’m very glad you wrote. Many people still don’t know that excess of some vitamins can occasionally be dangerous. Vitamin A is the other vitamin where high levels can be very dangerous.

Colonoscopy prep

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 67-year-old female who has been unable to tolerate both liquid and pill forms of colonoscopy preparations. Therefore, my gastroenterologist has been unable to complete a colonoscopy on me. What are my other options? — F.K.

ANSWER: I would consider an alternate form of colon cancer screening. Home stool tests look for blood and DNA for colon cancer, or both. The data on Cologuard (a commonly available brand) show that it isn’t quite as good as a colonoscopy, but much better than not receiving a screening. However, if the result is positive, you will certainly need additional testing, which calls for preparation, possibly requiring you to get the preparation done under supervision.

