LUMBERTON — With the beginning of Spring 2023 classes, Robeson Community College welcomed its first cohort into the Medical Sonography Program.

“We are so excited to offer this new program,” said Lindsey Norris, program director. “RCC has worked hard at getting the Medical Sonography Program started.”

Medical sonography is a highly sought-after program, and it is in high demand in this area, with lots of job opportunities available, Norris said.

“We were happy to see the interest this program generated, and we are looking forward to helping the students enrolled become the best medical sonographers they can be,” Norris said.

For student Jasmin Kudakwashe, the program offers her a chance to give back.

“After a traumatic visit to the doctor that forever shaped my life, I realized I wanted to help others after receiving an ultrasound,” Kudakwashe said. “I want to help give others the same closure that I received.”

With it being a tight-knit group, she expects she and her classmates to become “lifelong friends,” Kudakwashe said.

“Everyone is so nice, I can already see that happening,” she said. “I’m really excited about this program.”

Another student, Carrie Lucas, shared a similar story.

“After a high-risk pregnancy and being diagnosed with preeclampsia, I delivered at 29 weeks,” Lucas said. “A medical sonographer saved my life and the baby.”

Lucas, who has worked in the medical field for 10 years as a lab technician, said that experience inspired her to apply for the program so she could help save others.

Delanie Strickland, a student, said she cried when she was accepted into the program.

“I’m only 21 and had a hard time trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” Strickland said. “I became pregnant at 17, and after witnessing my child grow, I wanted to be an inspiration to him and decided I wanted to go into the medical field.”

The medical sonography program was the perfect fit, she said.

The college accepted eight students in its inaugural classes, with the hope of being able to accept more in the future, as more clinical sites become available.

The next cohort of classes will begin in the fall of 2023. For more information, contact Lindsey Norris at 910-272-3238 or [email protected] Learn more online at https://www.robeson.edu/healthsci/medical-sonography.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer at Robeson Community College. She can be reached at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]