As an old fitness joke states, “I’m in shape. Round is a shape!”

Most clients that come into a gym to start an exercise program walk through the door with one expectation: To improve their appearance. But who’s to say what an “in shape” body looks like? Our perception, unfortunately, is influenced by outside factors. Television, movies and magazines portray unrealistic images of how a person’s body should look. When we start to focus on looking like that favorite actor, model or athlete, we lose perspective on what are realistic expectations. This is a recipe for failure. When starting or maintaining a fitness program, our focus should be on how we feel, what positive changes occur in our health and well-being, and not so much about how we look compared to Jennifer Lopez or Jason Momoa.

By cultural standards, a role model of fitness is someone who has little body fat and a large amount of muscle mass. By realistic standards, however, a role model of fitness represents many different body shapes and sizes. Just because someone doesn’t look like our vision of a runner, weightlifter, or swimmer does not mean they cannot run as far, lift as much weight, or swim as well as someone who does.

That being said, how do you know if you are in shape?

By being involved in an ongoing fitness program, you should notice all kinds of positive changes both physically and psychologically taking place. Physically, you will notice increased endurance, strength, and flexibility. You will find yourself able to walk for longer periods of time without getting tired, able to carry two or three bags of groceries into the house at a time, and capable of playing catch with your children without being miserably sore the next day. Your clothes may fit better, your body fat decreases and you will be more mobile. Your physician may note that your resting heart rate, blood pressure and cholesterol have changed for the better and, for women, your bone density has increased.

Getting in shape can also affect you on a psychological and emotional level. Regular exercise stimulates chemicals in the brain called endorphins that help to elevate mood. Regular exercise can relieve stress and improve your outlook on life.

So what is the bottom line? The bottom line is that the size of your “bottom” does not really matter at all! Billionaire Malcolm Forbes said it best when he said, “Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are…”

By keeping exercise as a part of your routine, you will reap the benefits of better health. Fit people come in all shapes and sizes. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself to be a certain size or look a certain way because that is not what counts in the long run. Get comfortable with your body, keep working hard and focus on how you feel. Set reasonable expectations for yourself and enjoy the changes that occur.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]