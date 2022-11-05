A recent study answered a question I have had in my mind as to reactions to the COVID-19 vaccination.

I have a friend who says that the best night sleep he gets is after receiving vaccinations. Others have nearly no reaction either at the site or throughout the body. Me? I feel like death barely warmed over for 24 hours.

So why the wide difference in reactions? Turns out, the more severe the reaction, the more immunity that person has. All of the populations have an amazing level of immunity provided — 98% at least — but those most severely reactive have the highest. This is good because nearly 50% of the people being vaccinated have severe symptoms, 40% have no reaction and a little more than 10% have localized reactions. I do not know about others, but I would be willing to trade a few percent of immunity to escape that one day of pure Hades.

At the recent Board of Health Annual Meeting, the board selected a recipient for the C.E. Inman, Friend of Public Health Award. Inman was a local physician for many years, who worked at the department at the twilight of his career in the 1980s. He was noted for his compassion and caring manner — his son is Dr. Tom Inman, a local optometrist. The award went to Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue and her management team. The nomination noted the assistance that the county gave to public health for testing, vaccinating and contact tracing as COVID-19 appeared. This was in the form of supplies, equipment, funding for contract people, legal expertise and technology assistance. Eventually federal funding arrived, but it was long after the needs appeared.

Recognizing that handling the pandemic was going to be a function of local government initially, the county willingly did everything it could to support the department’s efforts. While our vaccination rate was nothing to crow about, it was not for lack of effort.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.