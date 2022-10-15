LUMBERTON — Community members in need will have help getting food thanks to a $2,500 donation.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation recently gave the money to UNC Health Southeastern. The health system’s Community Health Services department will use the money to provide healthy recipes to local food pantry clients.

“We are most appreciative to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for this funding opportunity,” said Lekisha Hammonds, director of the department. “This will allow us to continue our work to enhance the community’s knowledge of healthy eating.”

Community Health Services will partner with three local food pantries to provide healthy recipes, coordinating with items included in free monthly food pantry client boxes, according to UNC Health Southeastern. Printed recipe cards, a video link of the recipe being prepared, and any complementary food items needed to support the creation of the recipe will be included in the food box. Health Services staff members will offer pantry clients supplementary resources focused on education and outreach activities to promote health literacy and disease maintenance.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation supports families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding people in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.