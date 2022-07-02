I am sure we all know people who religiously use expiration dates on food as the end-all guide. When someone uses that expired expression around me I usually say that it is a best-if-used-by date and not necessarily a cue to throw food away.

It is estimated that 30% to 40% of our food supply winds up discarded simply because of the labeling message. In this time of supply chain issues and food shortages, discarding food that is still consumable is not acceptable. First off, most of the dated labels are intended to alert the grocer that the product has an optimum quality period and is not a warning to the purchaser. I oftentimes consume cottage cheese that is past its prime time. As comedians would say, how can you tell when it goes bad? A slight taste does it for me.

More important to how long a product can be held is the cooling and freezing of your refrigerator. Remember frozen chicken and turkey can be kept for more than a year, while ground beef is good for four months if frozen and fish nine months. Eggs are a little trickier in that some never get refrigerated, but those that do have an expiration date are generally safe beyond that date.

So come Christmastime and your eggnog has gone past its best-if-used-by date, go ahead and keep consuming it. You have a little more time to celebrate.

With the recent discussion being held in the North Carolina legislature about legalizing medical marijuana, the results from a study proved interesting. It was found that cannabis users are 25% more likely to need emergency care and hospitalizations. This figure was not exacerbated by illicit drug use, alcohol use or tobacco smoking. The leading cause for the emergency department visit was physical injury, which was followed by respiratory problems. Teens were twice as likely to have whistling in the chest, as well as wheezing, from vaping when compared to cigarette smoking. While much of the study dealt with physical problems, depression and bipolar disorders were noted for heavy users, which is closely linked to harming oneself.

And with North Carolina seeing its first case of monkeypox — not in this county — some people begin to worry about a vaccine. As stated previously, if a person received a smallpox vaccination that person has protection. The high-risk population consists of men having sex with men and those who participate in group sex. In the United Kingdom 96% of the infected were men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men.

There is a move in place to change the name, although to date no monkeys have voiced their displeasure that I am aware of.

Bill Smith is director of the Robeson County Health Department.