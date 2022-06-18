LUMBERTON — Dr. Walter Neal Jr.’s 39 years of service was celebrated Monday by UNC Health Southeastern.

A reception to honor the physician who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Lumberton from 1972 to 1978 and 1987 to 2020 took place in the health care system’s cafeteria. Neal retired in March 2020, but the celebration was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president and CEO, joined Vice President/Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Roberts in presenting Neal with a crystal tower engraved with his years of service to the medical staff as a gift from UNC Health Southeastern’s board of trustees. Roberts and Neal’s wife, Teresa, also unveiled a portrait of the retired doctor, a gift from UNC Health Southeastern’s medical staff.

“I am so happy for Dr. Neal in his retirement,” Roberts said. “He was an outstanding OB/GYN provider in our community for almost 40 years and was a role model for younger providers. He provided quality care to our region and to UNC Health Southeastern.”

Dr. Neal received an undergraduate degree from Davidson College. He obtained a medical degree from Medical College of Virginia in 1966. He completed an internship in 1968 and a residency in 1970, both in obstetrics and gynecology at Medical College of Virginia. He was board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.