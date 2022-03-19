There has been recent discussion about what effect the “deltacron” variant would have on the United States after it surfaced in Europe, or for that matter, the “stealth omicron” variant that has shut down China.

It should be noted that over the course of the pandemic variants arise every eight to 10 weeks. Several months after the initial COVID-19 onslaught the delta surfaced. In between was alpha, beta and others; none, of which affected the U.S. Skip a couple months and omicron really took hold — again with other variants having circulated that really were unimpactful.

So why wouldn’t we expect the variant roller coaster to continue? The difference is that so many people are now vaccinated, and coupling that with the number of people infected you have a large part of the population at least partially protected.

Now there is discussion about an additional booster shot being administered at the end of 2022. There is justified skepticism as it seems these suggestions are usually voiced by those who benefit financially the most — the drug manufacturers. Lately the federal Food and Drug Administration has become firmer and wanted more proof and lengthier trials and this is as it should be.

Will another booster be needed? Probably, and as had been suggested early on, it may be like the seasonal flu shot and become an annual event for most people.

Robeson County’s positivity rate fell to 1.68% — 17 would be positive out of 1,000 people tested. Eight weeks ago it was 20 times more, as we peaked at 35%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that 71,590 residents received the first shot of the series. That equates to 55%, but they use 130,625 as our population. The recent census shows less that 117,000 people reside here, which means 61% of our population received at least one dose. That is not great but sounds somewhat better. The fact that only 26% of the vaccinated people have gotten a booster — which is considered an any shot above the primary series — does not bode well for future efforts.

When one views CDC’s map, it shows us as orange/red, which is high transmission, which is nonsensical. However a different map shown to me has Robeson County green, which translates to low. Over the past 24 months we have been on several lists, but being low was not one of them.

This upcoming week will be the second anniversary of our first case and if we can remain vigilant maybe we can enjoy being in the safe zone a little while.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.