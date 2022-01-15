Don’t be fooled; don’t mess with Omicron variant

From Dec. 18 to Jan. 1 more than 2,000 Robeson County residents tested positive for COVID. The previous high was a almost a year ago, when 1,000 tested positive.
The high for the Delta variant at the end of the summer was almost the same as a year ago. So if it seems like there is a lot more virus floating around, you are correct.
The State of North Carolina has samples tested and that is how they determine the predominant strain. Generally, this takes a couple of weeks. The last indication is that 95% of the samples tested were Omicron. While many vaccinated people are testing positive, the symptoms are milder and result in far fewer hospitalizations or ICU occupancy. The positivity rate has soared to 28% locally.
Masking around others and social distancing are still being preached. Up-to-date vaccinations are still the key to long-term health. In North Carolina 46% of those vaccinated have received their booster. The 65 and older population is at 64%. County numbers will be released soon, but suffice it to say we will not be approaching those numbers.
Interestingly, North Carolina leads the Southeast for children ages 5 to 11 with 29.2% vaccinated. Of course, Robeson County’s 7% resembles Mississippi and Alabama with their 9%. One of the theories that I subscribe to is that this variant will be like a wildfire and will rise and fall much quicker that the other strains. Some of the areas that saw cases early on have plateaued, which bodes well for a short duration.
There are people who continue to subscribe to natural immunity acquired by having the virus. Since each variant is unique and the defense mechanism was for the specific strain acquired, the immunity is not far reaching. People are being prodded to just get the virus and develop the immunity. A TikTok star who was accompanying football’s Antonio Brown was famous for videoing her licking the toilet seat on a plane in order to get the Omicron virus.
While I feel there are easier ways to acquire it than that, I guess it shows I just don’t belong in the TikTok world.
There are several reasons not to intentionally catch Omicron. It is more than just a bad cold; some people become severely ill. One could get and keep COVID-19 symptoms — more than just losing your sense of smell and taste — for months. Some people become severely fatigued and have debilitating symptoms. Infected adults could jeopardize their children — there has been an almost 80% increase in the number of children infected with this strain compared to other strains. Infected people are helping put a strain on the health care systems, which means many people with serious issues cannot be served because of the impact that the people infected with the virus have had.
And finally, there is the adage, “Don’t mess with Mother Nature.” The days of chicken pox parties, wherein children were exposed so everyone got it, are a thing of the past.
If the options are to get it or prevent yourself from getting it, opt for the latter: vaccinate, mask and distance.
Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.