Did not get your 10K? It’s still OK!

Quite often, when I am on my 5 a.m. walk, the lyrics by the one-hit wonders The Proclaimers in their song “I’m Gonna Be” runs through my head.
“I would walk 500 miles and I would walk 500 more and I would walk 500 miles just to be the man who walks a thousand miles to fall down at your door.”
Now that I have that brain worm firmly implanted in your head, how many of you have a FitBit, Apple Watch or other device to keep track of your steps each day? If you are into keeping track, you probably are holding yourself accountable to the prescribed 10,000 steps per day right? I honestly never much tracked or cared until my employer started wellness competitions that utilize steps for scoring. Anyone who knows me knows I am hyper competitive, so if I think I am behind on steps at the end of a day, I might just drag Bruce Wayne the family dog off the couch and get a few more steps in before bedtime.
For years, we have heard that 10,000 steps per day is the magic number to keep us healthy and ward off some chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. A recent study at Harvard University, however, has shown that actually just 4,400 steps are enough to decrease the risk of premature mortality by 41 percent.
So where did the 10,000 step recommendation come from? According to I-Min Lee, professor of Medicine at Harvard, the 10,000-step recommendation was not founded in research but was actually a marketing tool. A pedometer sold in 1965 by a company in Japan was called “Manpo-kei,” which roughly translates to 10,000 steps meter. Since those early years, the 10,000 steps idea became the standard.
No matter what your goal, here a some easy ways to get in more steps:
— Walk at work: Take 10 minutes out of your lunch hour to walk outside or around the inside of your workplace. If you are in a multi-office business, instead of sending an e-mail or calling a person, walk to their office and talk to them. Shoot for 250 steps each hour as a goal.
— Park away: When you go to the mall, the movies or a restaurant, pick a parking place farthest away from the door.
— Spread out your chores: Doing household chores is a great way to get steps. Instead of carrying all the groceries at once, make several trips to the car. The same goes with carrying laundry. This is the one time you can be inefficient.
So what does this mean for us? The average person gets about 2,500 steps just doing daily activities, so for older folks, people who are inactive or just starting out, adding another 2,000 steps per day is an achievable goal. If you are already cranking out close to 10,000 steps per day keep it up and don’t beat yourself up if you fall a little short.
Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]