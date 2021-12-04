Protect yourself from COVID variants, get on with your life

Smith

Hearing that a new variant has been found has been greeted in a similar manner as to hearing that there is an NCAA investigation of your favorite school’s athletic programs. That is, it should be little more than an uh-oh moment for the vaccinated crowd.

The boosters generally rise in defense of the school, claiming the investigation a sham when in fact so many involve them, because at its root, it has to do with money or profits, neither of which the players have. In this regard they act like the unvaccinated.

The Delta variant demonstrated that the variants unduly punish the unvaccinated. Credible studies keep pointing to much more robust immunity when vaccinated compared to merely having had COVID. In fact, the people who acquired the virus early on in the epidemic, have very little resistance to Delta and now Omicron.

Deaths to unvaccinated individuals are five times higher than to vaccinated individuals. Currently 99% of the cases are the Delta variant, which means there is very little natural immunity to this variant, much less Omicron.

So, what can be expected? It is not in the United States or North Carolina presently. It probably did not start in South Africa but rather it might have been Europe — South Africa was able to identify it. It appears that the diagnostic tests currently being used will be able to detect the virus. Current vaccines appear to be effective against severe cases so the higher percentage vaccinated, the less impact.

Although travel bans are in place, it will not prevent its arrival much better than the first time around. It is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which is far more transmissible than the original virus. However, it does not appear to be as life-threatening as Delta, depending upon your health and vaccination status.

So, what is next? The variant will be arriving. Manufacturers can change the combinations of vaccine within six weeks if the current ones are ineffective — which then brings supply chain issues to the forefront. Quarantining of passengers will be ramped up. There is already much consternation in the public health world about the effectiveness of contact tracing as more people are refusing to provide adequate information. As more testing is being performed for employment requirements, the positivity rate may decline but that is because all the healthy people are being tested. At its height, it may require more robust mask usage and social distancing.

In summary, one can call it a hoax or a sham — like the boosters — and remain unvaccinated and poorly protected. Or, one could get the boosters available, avoid the worst of the outcomes and continue on with your life. When the next variant comes along simply do what you have been doing.

There will be a continual evolution or mutation so get used to it.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.