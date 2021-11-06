Certified family nurse practitioner joins staff of Southeastern Spine and Pain Clinic

Staff report
LUMBERTON — A certified family nurse practitioner Michelle Muhammad has joined Southeastern Spine and Pain Clinic.

Michelle Muhammad specializes in general pain management.

Muhammad, a Fayetteville native and current resident, received a nursing diploma from Queens University of Charlotte/Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte in 1991. She received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from East Carolina University in Greenville in 2015, and a master’s degree in nursing in the family nurse practitioner program at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2019.

Southeastern Spine and Pain Clinic, an affiliate of UNC Health Southeastern, is located in Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 3300, in Lumberton. To schedule an appointment, call 910-671-9298.