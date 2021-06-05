Only the vaccine offers full protection from COVID-19

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Wound Healing Center is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the eighth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, which is Monday through Friday.

The Healogics network established Wound Care Awareness Week in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care and the nearly 7 million Americans currently living with non-healing wounds. Program directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions are available. The Center, an affiliate of UNC Health Southeastern and member of the Healogics network, offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

Kim Jean, 61, of Lumberton, is receiving hyperbaric oxygen, or HBO, therapy at SWHC for the treatment of wounds on her feet, which are the result of issues related to diabetic neuropathy, a condition where patients with diabetes experience numbness in their extremities, including the feet.

Jean’s foot-related issues resulted in surgery to remove a toe in June 2020. An additional injury to her foot caused Jean to have increased issues with wounds, but because she had to be hospitalized because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, Jean had to delay treatment for her foot condition.

After her battle with COVID-19, Jean was able to focus on needed treatment for her foot condition, for which she was facing possible amputation. Upon consulting with her primary care physician and surgeon, who were both located out of town, she requested to receive her treatment at SWHC, which is just minutes away from her home.

“I wish I had gone sooner,” Jean said. “If someone would have told me when I began treatment that I would have been healed to this level, I never would have believed them. ‘Absolutely amazing’ is all I can say about it. This is a great setting for people who may be in danger of losing a limb, toe or foot. There’s got to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and this office and the people in it have been my light. I go there and leave feeling wonderful.”

Jean has received five weeks of HBO therapy every weekday for two hours.

“It has been absolutely amazing the progress that I’ve seen,” Jean said. “I truly believe this wouldn’t have happened if it hadn’t been for not only the therapy but the people there.”

The incidence of chronic wounds is rising because of the nation’s aging population and increasing rates of diseases. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions, such as diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50% of people die within five years of amputation.

To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, Southeastern Wound Healing Center, in partnership with Healogics, offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.

To learn more about services offered through Southeastern Wound Healing Center, located at 103 W. 27th St. in Lumberton, call 910-738-3836.