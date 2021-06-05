Only the vaccine offers full protection from COVID-19

Bill Smith Contributing columnist

In Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” Petruchio argues with Katherine — played by Elizabeth Taylor, which makes it a memorable movie — that what is shining is the moon while she says it is the sun. He then says the trip is cancelled unless she changes her mind, at which she states that it is indeed the moon. He is not satisfied, but she expounds by saying it is whatever he says it is and the trip is rejoined.

And so, it goes with the arguments about vaccinating or masking — as soon as one argument is debunked another is offered. People marched against mandated masking — they did not need to be required to do it; they would do it voluntarily in order to stay safe. So too bars, whose operators said they would keep the numbers small and did not need a mandate. So how did that turn out? As soon as the mandate for masking disappeared, with the request unvaccinated people continue to mask and distance, one would think 90% of the population was vaccinated. Also, the bars are at max capacity, with customers elbow to elbow with no mask in sight.

It is estimated that one-fourth of the U.S. population has contracted COVID-19. For some that is reason enough not to get vaccinated. The truth is that many people who got or thought they got COVID have no antibodies or a very low amount, which offers no immunity. Thus, you find people getting COVID multiple times, However, the vaccine offers full protection. Out of 125 million people fully vaccinated in the United States, there were 1,949 breakthrough cases reported — or one in every 64,000 vaccinated people. With those odds Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties added together would have one case. Of the infected, 18% were fatal — nearly all of which were 75 years old and older.

The take-home message is that half of the elderly remain unvaccinated locally and should be vaccinated, having had COVID-19 is not a valid reason to not get vaccinated, and unvaccinated people need to mask if they cannot maintain distance.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.