Young people need to know getting vaccinated can improve odds of enjoyable summer

April 16, 2021 Robesonian Health 0
Bill Smith Contributing columnist

Michigan offers a peek into the future for North Carolina. You may recall that the Midwest/Mideast was suffering the most cases of COVID-19 at the time of the presdential election. That preceded North Carolina’s peak, which came sometime after that.

So, what is the take-home message? First, the extremely low rate of people under 65 years old who have gotten vaccinated has created a huge pool of people to get infected, particularly now that the variant B.1.1.7 is the predominant strain. As this is a “stickier” virus, it latches onto the lungs much easier and has caused the ratio of hospitalized people to go from the majority being 65 plus to those under that age now representing 2/3 of all hospitalizations. In Michigan nearly 80% of the 65-plus group have received at least one dose compared to about 20% for those under 65 years old. Those numbers are not too different than our state.

Second, youth sporting events have been a driver. Actually, the events are usually well-planned with safeguards in place and then the adults “gaum it up.” So, while the kids can be protected while participating, the adults pack multiple unmasked kids in a car with windows closed as they head to a pizza party. This has the children transmit to each other, as well as to other adults later on. Of course, the older ones have even more recreational activities with teammates, classmates and friends, mostly unvaccinated individuals.

Last Thursday we had the largest one-day positive test total since early March. It in no way compares to the figures at the end of January, but only 1/3 as many people are getting tested as back in the winter.

The lesson is to get vaccinated and protect yourself and those around you. Within the next few days, Pfizer vaccine will be approved for all teens and 12-year-old children. We can act like the pandemic is over, unmask and not distance, and we will find ourselves emulating Michigan’s state of health. Or the young can vaccinate and have an enjoyable summer.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.