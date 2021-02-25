Telehealth booth available for use beginning Monday

LUMBERTON — Beginning Monday, patients who would like to utilize telehealth visits but do not have adequate internet access at home or through their mobile device may use a booth for telehealth sessions at UNC Health Southeastern’s Community Health Education Center, also known as CHEC, in Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.
“Telehealth is an extremely important alternative to face-to-face medical appointments that allows patients to stay connected to primary care providers to maintain their overall good health,” said Lori Dove, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief administrative officer. “This is another way we are working to serve our community while encouraging them not to delay important care for their overall wellness even amid concerns about exposure to COVID-19.”
The booth is the first of five that will be placed around Robeson County as part of a “Fill the Gap” grant from North Carolina Healthcare Foundation. Additional booths will be added by December through funds provided by a new NC COVID-19 Hospital Preparedness Program grant, also from the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation.
“This new access point at CHEC and future booths will allow us to offer telehealth services to individuals who may have had limited medical care access due to connectivity in their communities with an added barrier of COVID-19 insecurities,” said Lekisha Hammonds, UNC Health Southeastern Community Health Services director.
New and established patients who wish to use the booth may call the UNC Health Southeastern Contact Center at 1-877-735-8864 to schedule an appointment with available primary care providers during CHEC’s operating hours, which are Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Once the patient has scheduled their telehealth appointment in advance, they will arrive at the booth and log in using their MyChart account,” Hammonds said. “The computer system will alert the provider that the patient has completed their initial check-in steps at the booth and open their telehealth appointment using Zoom video conferencing.”
Robeson Community College has been confirmed as a future site of a telehealth booth through this program.
Individuals interested in signing up for a MyChart account and organizations that would like to be considered as a telehealth booth host site may contact Carlotta Winston at 910-316-2274.
Amanda L. Crabtree is the Marketing & Public Relations coordinator for UNC Health Southeastern.