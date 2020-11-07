Mobile Free Pharmacy event set for Nov. 20

As fall has arrived, winter weather will soon take its toll on summer toned skin. The dryness of winter air and holiday stress will simply deepen fine lines, wrinkles and deprive skin of moisture and nutrients.

There is an outside-in external approach to the problem of how winter affects healthy skin. Many are aware of this approach. Use warm rather than hot water on skin. Use lip balm. Wash with gentle, fragrance-free cleansers and use moisturizing cream are ways to combat winter impacts on skin tone. These preventative and protective measures are well known.

There is also an inside-out internal approach that is less familiar to the public and only recently gets more attention. It’s called collagen.

Collagen is essentially the scaffolding of the skin structure. Sort of like a glue that holds the body together, collagen makes up about 75% of the dry weight of skin that provides volume. Collagen keeps the skin looking healthy and plump. It keeps lines and wrinkles at bay. It helps maintain firmness to the skin.

As we age, collagen is broken down much faster than we can replace it by natural mechanisms. There was a time when directly injecting collagen was a quick fix. But direct injections have fallen out of favor as it doesn’t last as long as newer dermal fillers. It may also cause allergic reactions.

There have been studies regarding dietary intake of collagen. The results are mixed. Most experts agree there needs to be more study regarding the benefits of a diet high in collagen that promise to improve skin elasticity.

Currently, the most promising treatments to improve collagen production involve methods that allow the body to form its own new collagen from within. Lasers, micro needling and radiofrequency are among the techniques that take advantage of the body’s ability to heal itself and stimulate collagen production. These methods purposefully target aging collagen structures beneath the skin surface. During the healing process of these aging structures the body then develops new, healthy collagen in its place. This seems to improve skin texture by strengthening the skin’s foundation and eliminates wrinkles by new collagen production.

None of these techniques are a quick fix. None are a miracle cure either. Most of these techniques that target collagen rebuilding mechanisms require multiple treatment sessions over time. It then takes months to start seeing benefits as collagen slowly rebuilds over a period of weeks to months.

But the inside-out internal approach is generally low-risk, convenient and pretty effective as studies have demonstrated high satisfaction rates for skin improvement. The downside is lasers, micro needling and radiofrequency techniques are not permanent solutions. The best benefit though is the inside-out techniques are nonsurgical.

These approaches seem to be the best kept secret among celebrities. Brook Shields is the spokesperson for one aesthetic company that provides lasers and radiofrequency medical equipment for these purposes. She says she is a patient of these treatments along with other celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston. Aniston credits her youthful skin appearance to staying well-hydrated (she’s a spokesperson for SmartWater) and she told In-Style magazine she’s a fan of these noninvasive spa skin treatments.

Botulinum toxin injections are another method that is also popular at eliminating wrinkles. However, it has no effect on skin texture. But it does provide nearly immediate though temporary relief of wrinkles and the reason it has been so popular.

One thing no one can combat is genetics. Intrinsic aging in our DNA is inevitable. But the extrinsic factors we can control. These extrinsic factors have spawned a huge industry designed to protect and rejuvenate skin.

The aging process simply can’t be reversed. But it’s effects can be mitigated. During the summer the skin must be protected from harmful rays. During the winter months it must be protected from the effects of the cold. Nutrients and moisturizers are important. Now collagen development has proven to be important as well.