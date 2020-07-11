SRMC to upgrade visitor photo ID system

Staff report
LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center will require government-issued identification beginning Wednesday for all visitors as part of an upgrade to its electronic visitor management system.

The current system requires visitors be photographed upon arrival, according to Southeastern Health. With the system upgrade, a visitor’s photograph may be obtained using a government-issued photo identification card such as a driver’s license, state-issued identification, military identification or passport.

“This upgrade will help to expedite visitor check-in and offer an array of security features for our patients, guests and the organization,” said Alisia Oxendine, director of Guest Services for Southeastern Health.

A printed, self-adhesive badge allows access to the specific area where the visitor is allowed access. The system also checks internal and external watch lists to deny entry to any unwarranted visitors.

Visitors may enter the facility and be issued a badge at each of the three public entrances: bed tower information desk, registration desk and the emergency department host/hostess desk.

Visitation at SRMC continues to be limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about the current visitation guidelines, visit http://www.srmc.org/main/aboutfastfact/aboutnewsarticles/1754-sehealth-to-expand-visitation-on-tuesday.html.

Call 910-735-8110 to learn more about the new visitor ID system.