No evidence of cabin fever in Robeson County

May 15, 2020 robesonian Health 0

Many times broadcasters have used the expression “cabin fever” when they state there is an overwhelming desire for people to get outdoors, move about more freely or attend more functions. But is that really an appropriate expression for the way people have responded to the coronavirus stay-at-home request?

The definition of cabin fever is irritability, listlessness and similar symptoms resulting from long confinement or isolation indoors during the winter. While this could describe conditions for long-term care residents, it does not apply to most of the population. Long confinements do not include endless trips to the grocery stores, hardware stores, restaurant drive-throughs, home and yard stores, variety stores, out of county to wholesale stores, visits to the strawberry farms, and on and on. Judging by Roberts Avenue or Fayetteville Road, traffic does not appear to be much lighter than normal — although the interstates are significantly less traveled as one would expect. While one might be interested in a return to what passes for normalcy, it certainly is not relief from cabin fever for most around here.

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 is ramping up this week throughout the state. While the hospital tried one early on, restrictions on who could be tested at that time decreased its effectiveness. Recognizing that so many asymptomatic people are unaware that they are infecting others, testing this population is an important step to getting a handle on the breath of the problem. Locally, using Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) resources under the purview of the Health Department and the Lumbee Tribe, drive-throughs will be held at the Robeson Community College and The Turtle. Please see the websites that have all the information for registration and dates/times of operation. There is no cost for this service.

A question often asked is how much does the test cost usually? All Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in N.C. have received funding to provide COVID-19 testing. Other entities are also testing, such as hospitals, health departments and private clinics. There is a federal program that allows for reimbursement if a patient does not have insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, but not every private provider is going to want to go through that system. So the answer is there could be no cost to the patient. However, only the FQHC got federal funding specifically for testing. There is nothing wrong in knowing if there is a charge prior to obtaining the service.

As N.C. heads toward tripling the number of tests done daily, this might be a good opportunity to get tested.

Bill Smith

Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.