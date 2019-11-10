SRMC ER medical director wins Rookie of the Year award

McCammon McCammon

LUMBERTON — The emergency room medical director at Southeastern Regional Medical Center recently was given the Rookie of the Year award.

Dr. Will McCammon was presented the award from ApolloMD during the recent 2019 ApolloMD Leadership Conference in Atlanta. McCammon was unable to attend and accept in person because of Hurricane Dorian.

“Will has been nothing short of a true professional,” said Dr. Ayaz Pathan, ApolloMD regional president. “His dedicated leadership has been a tremendous asset to the entire team and has been demonstrated over his short tenure as a director.

“This wasn’t the first year he had to miss out because of a hurricane. Last year, he was stationed at the ED for several days due to flooding working alongside his team to ensure a high quality of care was received by patients no matter what the weather was doing around them. This steadfast dedication is a testament to why he was nominated and awarded the 2019 Rookie of the Year.”

Originally from Orlando, Florida, McCammon has been with Southeastern Health for four years. He is also one of the core faculty for the Emergency Medicine Residency Program. Before joining Southeastern Health, he was the EMS director for Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville. He attended medical school at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and completed his emergency medicine residency at Metro Health Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I’m glad to be of service,” McCammon said. “I couldn’t just leave to go accept an award when people needed help the most. It’s not part of the job description.”

McCammon said that while he had been through his share of hurricanes in Florida, none of them were quite like what Lumberton experienced in recent years. He said the experience has turned the hospital into a well-oiled machine when disasters strike.

“During a hurricane it’s all hands on deck,” McCammon said. “Everyone has to work together to ensure communication, that everyone knows the plan and what comes next, especially how to interact with the mutual aid in various support teams, should evacuation be required. The whole system has grown a great deal and the community is better prepared from what we’ve learned.”

ApolloMD offers leading multispecialty solutions for hospitals. Southeastern Health contracts with ApolloMD for Emergency Services providers, and, starting in January 2020, Hospitalist providers.

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

