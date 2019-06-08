SeHealth observes Hospitals Against Violence Day

Southeastern Health’s Chief Compliance Officer Beth Hunt, left, Institutional Review Board Specialist Celeste Deese, center, and Compliance Auditor Alicia Chavis, hold a sign in support of the American Hospital Association’s Hospitals Against Violence Day. Southeastern Health’s Chief Compliance Officer Beth Hunt, left, Institutional Review Board Specialist Celeste Deese, center, and Compliance Auditor Alicia Chavis, hold a sign in support of the American Hospital Association’s Hospitals Against Violence Day.

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health joined with hospitals across the nation on Friday to take a stand against violence.

The American Hospital Association designated Friday as Hospitals Against Violence Day, and used the hashtag #HAVhope in a national digital media campaign to focus attention on ending all forms of violence. In alignment with that initiative, Southeastern Health is soon to unroll a program that will revamp and strengthen the health system’s workplace violence procedures.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, incidents of serious workplace violence are four times more common in health care than in private industry. The federal agency counts serious workplace violence as incidents requiring days off.

“As a safeguard, we’re going to implement a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior and processes for how staff should respond,” said Beth Hunt, Southeastern Health’s chief compliance officer. “I think it’s important for the public to know that we will always provide emergency care to stabilize anyone who comes to the Emergency Department, but we have to protect our staff. We won’t turn anyone away, but there will be consequences for violent behavior.”

Recognizing that the majority of the violent or aggressive patients in the Emergency Department have behavioral health issues, the new procedures are also about bringing additional resources to the community for people who are having behavioral health problems, Hunt said. The new program will affect all aspects of the health system, not just the Emergency Department.

“We’re seeking partnerships with local law enforcement and the court system on strategies for patients who are under the influence of substances or mental health issues,” Hunt said. “We want their insight on improving communication and identifying other opportunities for improvement with facilities and developing procedures to help our staff respond.”

Other aspects of the new program will include new signage notifying patients and visitors of the zero-tolerance policy, facility assessments to improve physical security of facilities, risk assessments, mandatory staff training, and evaluating existing procedures for lockdowns and for patients who opt out of being listed in patient directories because of safety concerns. The health system is also updating anti-bullying policies for employees.

#HAVhope Friday is a national day of awareness that unites hospitals, health systems, nurses, doctors and other professionals from across the country, as well the local and national organizations they work with, to combat violence through the use of digital media. #HAVhope provides an important visual demonstration that the health care community stands together and with others in the community to combat violence in our workplaces and communities.

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

