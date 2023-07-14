Mission is such a specific word. One of my favorite movies is “Black Hawk Down,” Ridley Scott’s 2001 movie about the 1993 US military raid in Somalia that resulted in two U.S. helicopters being shot down and 19 US service men losing their lives.

Towards the beginning of the movie, we see the U.S. Rangers and Special Forces soldiers receiving a mission briefing. In that briefing they are told what the objective is and how that objective is to be carried out.

This is their mission.

In the church we often use the word “mission” a little differently. As an example, this weekend many of the youth from our congregation are headed to Cleveland, Ohio, for a mission trip.

While they are there, they are going to be engaged in building projects and seek to connect with the families and communities they are serving.

They are not going to be engaged in combat or raiding enemy territory, and yet we use the same word for both of these things: mission. Except, scripture tells us that we are in fact engaged in combat.

In 2 Corinthians Paul writes, “For although we live in the flesh, we do not wage war according to the flesh, since the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh, but are powerful through God for the demolition of strongholds.” (2 Corinthians 10:3-4a).

This combat is not, as Paul tells us here, combat of the flesh, but combat of the spirit. It is combat against the very forces of sin and death that seek to drag us under in all things. As such, as Paul continues, we cannot fight it with the normal fleshly tools of combat, but we must fight it with spiritual tools. We fight with prayer, with discipleship, and with “knowledge of God, and we take every thought captive to obey Christ.” (2 Corinthians 10:5)

Repeatedly through scripture we see this motif of spiritual warfare. In fact, in Revelation, the concluding book of the Bible, we see that this battle between the holy and the unholy will eventually result not only in the victory of the Holy God, but also in His total renewal of all creation, making a new heaven and new earth.

But again, this new creation only happens after the conclusion of hostilities and the total capitulation and defeat of the Enemy. If we are to see ourselves, as I think the Bible intends us to, as engaged in constant spiritual warfare against our own flesh and temptation, as well as against the enemy, then we do, in fact, need a mission.

We need a briefing as all soldiers do. Just like the U.S. military members that were going past the wire into Mogadishu to capture a warlord, we need a briefing to tell us our objective and how that objective is to be carried out. The great relief is that we are not responsible for the total victory.

No, God, our King and commander, is responsible for the ultimate victory. We are simply responsible for the completion of our mission. The disciples, and by extension, get the mission briefing from Jesus after his resurrection. We see the clearest expression of this in the last few verses of the gospel of Matthew.

As we have mentioned, a mission briefing should include two aspects: the objective and the means by which the objective is to be achieved.

In the Great Commission, Jesus lays out that the objective is the making of disciples. This is the imperative command. This is the main thing that we are to do, make disciples, people that are dedicated to following Jesus and growing more and more like him every day.

Our objective is not to make mere converts or prove to the world how much better and righteous we are than they. It is not even to follow all the rules and “live a good life.” Our mission objective is to make disciples, to see people come to know and follow Christ.

The second portion of the mission brief is to see how we are to accomplish the objective. There are three tools that we are given to help us accomplish this objective. We are to go, to baptize and to teach. These three actions are the means by which the over all objective of making disciples is to be accomplished.

Over the next three weeks we will look at all three of these actions and see what the Bible says about them. Until then, remember our main task, to make disciples.

Points to Ponder:

1- Why do you think people respond so well to clearly delineated objectives and tasks?

2- Have you ever been in a group and did not have a clear picture what the objective of the group was? How did that make you feel?

3- When you hear that we are engaged in spiritual combat against an enemy, how does that make you feel? Are you comfortable or uncomfortable with the image of spiritual warfare?

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont, NC with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You can reach him at [email protected]