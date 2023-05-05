It’s your local youth services librarian here to tell you all about some of the wonderful things happening at the library.

First, please welcome Youth Services Specialist Kristi Hammonds, our newest member of the youth services team. Get ready to see her all over the county, reading and playing with all of our young library friends, if you haven’t seen her already. Kristi is Robeson born and raised and comes to us after a wealth of service to the community. Plus, we’re pleased to have a former nurse on staff with all of the scissors, craft knives and hot glue we’ve been wielding.

Second, it’s already May, how did that happen? That means summer is right around the corner, not to mention the end of the school year. But the end of the school year doesn’t mean we can just stop reading till August right? Of course not!

But how to keep our young friends (and ourselves) reading while thoughts of vacation fill the mind?

Well…

I am happy to announce that our Summer Reading program is returning again this year and we have a fantastic amount of fun planned for everyone. This year’s summer reading is all about fantasy, mythology and folklore. We can’t wait to explore this wonderful theme with all of you and enjoy all of the fun programs we have planned. Join us starting June 12th for an amazing summer.

Dragons will be invading the libraries! So will fairies! We’ll explore tales of mythical heroes and fantastic beasts. Imagine ourselves as kings and queens, explore our inner villains, and even try to knock down a castle or two. Plus so much more. And that’s just for the kids! Teens will celebrate their favorite fandoms, learn about cosplay and how to protect themselves from the fae, explore the fantasy genre, try their hand at medieval art and even learn to swing a sword! Plus a weekly Dungeons and Dragons game.

Don’t imagine we’ve forgotten the adults! Summer reading is for all ages, and we have some great things lined up for adults as well. Art and trivia contests, greek mythology-themed genealogy lessons and escape rooms, creepy cryptids, fairy gardens, and sword fighting lessons! Not to mention a weekly movie night that’s perfect for the whole family.

And of course, we’ve saved the best for last, as we close out summer reading with “A Royal Celebration” on the 21st of July. Join us for costume competitions, crafts, entertainment, treats, and more as we celebrate a summer of fantastic reads.

Don’t forget you can “Join the Quest” by signing up for our reading challenge and the opportunity to win prizes. Just for reading! Plus, complete ‘side quests’ to win trinkets and treats as you read! If any of that sounds like fun, and honestly how could it not, then stop by our website, social media or visit us in person to find out more. Stop by soon, stop by often, we can’t wait to see all of you and share the fun and all of our fabulous books!

Hugh Alderson is the Youth Services Librarian for the Robeson County Public Library. He can be reached at 910-738-4859.