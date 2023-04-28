Local Arts Council completes Make and Take Art sessions

Students show off their fish arts and crafts project as part of the Robeson County Arts Council’s Make and Take Art program.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council has concluded its spring Make and Take Art sessions until next year.

As part of the session, NC Pre-K classrooms across the county were invited to participate in the program that originated in 2018 and seeks to expand the visual arts instruction that children are receiving in the classroom setting.

Local partners such as Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton and Robeson County Administration American Rescue Plan Act by way of Lumber River United Way provided funding for each of the participants to also be gifted a take-home bag of art supplies that they can use to continue to explore their creativity.

Robeson County Arts Council President Brianna Goodwin said that something the Make and Take Committee members are “extremely proud of” is the number of students reached this year — more than 150 — as well as the expansion of the program into three self-contained Exceptional Children classrooms between Rowland Norment Elementary and Southside Ashpole Elementary.

She thanked committee members Erika Nolley and Shaneitha Nance as well as the numerous instructors and high school volunteers from Lumberton High School Key Club and Beta Club who “made each of the sessions a success.” She also thanked leadership at First Baptist Church and the Robeson County Partnership for Children, which both served as host sites.

Nolley, who also serves as the Make and Take Committee chair and as an Arts Council board member, said art promotes freedom of creative expression, which helps students to relax and to think differently.

“Art allows children with special needs to gain independence, confidence, and self-esteem,” Nolley said. “Additionally, art is important to the development of young children’s physical and cognitive skills and contributes to their aesthetic awareness. Through the Make and Take Art program, children are allowed more opportunities for self-expression.

“The program offers the opportunity for children to create freely resulting in greater creativity; our hope is that as children discover this freedom of expression — even their innermost thoughts, and that in return, this promotes positive outcomes for children within the county.”