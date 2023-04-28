Crowds get up and dance at the annual Alive After 5 concert series held at the Dick Taylor Plaza. This year’s series begins on May 18.

Last year, 600-800 people attended each show in the Alive After 5 concert series. The series, which returns May 18, features a new band, food trucks and alcoholic beverages each night for seven weeks.

LUMBERTON — Downtown Lumberton’s most prominent concert series returns May 18 to the Dick Taylor Plaza with seven new bands looking to entertain the Robeson County masses.

Held this year by the Friends of the Main Street nonprofit, this will mark number 17 for the annual Alive After 5 concert series that closes the spring season and opens the summer.

A total of seven bands will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. each Thursday from May 18-June 29 — if weather permits. Last year, each performance had about 600 to 800 attendees either pulling up a chair to listen and relax or busting a move on the plaza.

Last year, the numbers grew further into the series, said Main Street Lumberton’s Dencie Lambdin. Only one performance was canceled due to a “complete rainout.”

Lambdin said the event’s draw comes from not only the need to experience good music but also fellowship.

“They’re interested in hearing the music but they also like the atmosphere of being outside and downtown and with friends and seeing friends,” Lambdin said. “It’s a real social time as well as good music time.”

The 2023 lineup includes The Chairman of the Board with The Executives, May 18; Autumn Tyde, May 25; Liquid Pleasure, June 1; Rivermist, June 8; The Time Hair Band, June 15; Black Water Band, June 22; and 80s Unleashed, June 29.

The Chairman of the Board with The Executives, Autumn Tyde, The Time Hair Band and 80s Unleashed will be new to the stage, which is intentional, according to Lambdin.

“We wanted to do something a little different,” Lambdin said. “We thought the 80s band would be real fun too. A lot of us grew up in those times and are still singing some of those songs.”

The crowd can expect to see some familiar faces with the return of the Black Water Band, Liquid Pleasure and Rivermist.

Black Water Band

The Blackwater Band has been performing for more than a decade. Based out of Clarkton, the group plays various music that include top 40 hit, blues, bunk and country.

The Blackwater Band is dedicated to live performance and making every event a party experience.

Liquid Pleasure

After two decades of bringing audience to their feet, the band Liquid Pleasure has become a multicultural icon. The band will take people who grew up listening to and enjoying The Temptations, The Four Tops and Aretha Franklin on a nostalgic trip.

Rivermist

Formed July 2014 in Fayetteville, Rivermist is a collaboration of musicians who have been playing in and around the Fayetteville area for more than 40 years. The band’s makeup includes Greg Adair on drums and background vocals, Tony Harrison on bass guitar, Doug Bass and Allen Pier on lead and background vocals and keyboard, and Cliff Bender, lead guitarist.

The group was once notorious for covering classic rock but has since expanded its musical repertoire to include R&B and party music people can dance to. Attendees can expect to hear covers of songs by Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, and Earth Wind and Fire.

Other attractions

Multiple food trucks serving slushies, desserts as well as savory offerings will be parked along the plaza. Beer, wine spritzers and other beverages will also be sold.

This year will also feature a children’s tent with age-appropriate activities. A 50/50 raffle will also take place each evening.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for revitalization efforts in downtown Lumberton. As of early March, about $40,000 was raised due to sponsorships, according to Lambdin.

This year’s title sponsor is Rust Enterprises.

Tomeka Sinclair is the Features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.