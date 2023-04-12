PEMBROKE —Several members of the Lumbee Tribe were recognized recently during the United Tribes of North Carolina 2023 Unity Conference.

Dwayne Hunt, a Lumbee veteran, was recognized for his military service. Hunt served in the United States Army, sergeant first class in Afghanistan.

Jo Ann Chavis Lowery was recognized with the United Tribes Distinguished Service to the Indian Community Award as well as Kaylee Chavis who received the Distinguished American Indian High School award.

A number of Lumbee students also received scholarships at the awards including Natalie Evington, Hallie Scott, Ava Jacobs, Kaylee Chavis, Lahna Sampson, Jayla Locklear, Jayda Smith, Nathaniel Jones, Hannah Locklear, Brice Chavis, Katerina Lesane, Kelly Locklear and Ayden Sky Bullard.

Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina children and staff who received recognition in the United Tribes Unity Conference Amateur Art Contestant were Shareka Wilkins Locklear, Brynlee McNeill, Kassidy Brewer, Avery Locklear, Latisha Bell and Reggie Brewer.

Brynlee McNeill, 8, took first place in the Beadwork youth competition. She is a third grader involved with the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club.

Nine-year-old Kassidy Brewer took first place in the beadwork category. She is a fourth grader and also a member of the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club.

Eleven-year-old Avery Locklear won first place in the basket weaving category. She is in the fifth grade and is a member of the Scotland County Boys & Girls Club.

Latisha Bell, 14, won second place in the basket weaving contest. She is in the eighth grade and is a member of First Nations Boys & Girls Club.

In the Adult Division, Lumbee Tribal Staff member Shareka Wilkins Locklear took first place for painting. Staff member Reggie Brewer also took first place in beadwork and “Best in Show” for his gourd rattle.